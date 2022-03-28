New chairman joins NICTD as construction season begins

PORTER — The new chairman of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Board of Trustees led his first board meeting Monday as construction season ramps up on the district's South Shore Line Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects.

Michael Smith, who automatically became NICTD chairman when he succeeded Joe McGuinness as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation last month, thanked NICTD administrators for getting him up to speed on railroad operations and the capital projects as Double Track's impact begins to be felt along the line between Chesterton and Michigan City.

The stretch between Dune Park Station and Michigan City is the focus of work in the project's first phase, railroad President and General Manager Michael Noland said.

From Dune Park, "drive east towards Michigan City along the route. You will see construction equipment and activity up and down the right of way, all the way to Michigan Boulevard in Michigan City," he said. "There is a trailer city in the Pines on the old Illiana Block factory, 24-25 trailers, full of construction managers, engineers, construction personnel, where they mobilize every day to go out on the railroad."

The work means "Dune Park is the hub of operations right now, rather than Michigan City," Noland said. Passengers are bused between those stations; any traveling farther east board trains in Michigan City to South Bend. Light maintenance can be performed at Dune Park and Gary Metro stations, with tracks available for the electric-powered cars to be pulled by diesel to the Michigan City maintenance yard for required work there.

Preparatory work is continuing along the line, with site and utility work in station areas and along the streets in Michigan City.

Design work on the West Lake Corridor project is about three-quarters done, with construction in the "next month or two," Noland said at Monday's meeting.

The F.H. Paschen/Ragnar Benson joint venture managing the project has reported removal and salvage of existing Monon Railroad rail and ties started in February; initial substructure work for bridges began in February near the future Hammond Gateway Station; and earthwork and grading will begin in May near the future South Hammond and Hammond Gateway Stations.

The current construction schedule calls for revenue service for Double Track to begin in spring 2024 and on the new West Lake line in spring 2025.

Learn more about the Double Track NWI and West Lake Corridor projects online at doubletrack-nwi.com and nictdwestlake.com.

Also at Monday's meeting, the NICTD trustees approved:

• the purchase of railroad ties for regular work this year for about $297,000 from Natural Wood Solutions of Nettleton, Mississippi.

• the purchase of high-speed turnouts to a project at the Hegewisch Station that will allow South Shore trains to cut about 1.5 minutes per stop. The turnouts will be purchased from Voestalpine Railway Systems Nortrak, which is also manufacturing turnouts for the Double Track and West Lake projects in Chicago Heights.

• a contract with Piper Networks of San Diego for just under $850,000 to assist in oversight of the Positive Train Control upgrades required by the Double Track project. That contract requires Regional Development Authority and Indiana Finance Authority approval as part of the Double Track governance agreement.

