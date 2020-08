New charges for man on probation for helping teen hide knife she used to kill her mother

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man who admitted to helping a former girlfriend hide the knife she used to stab her mother to death in 2017 was charged last week with felony resisting law enforcement, records show.

Virgil L. King, 19, is accused of leading a Lake County sheriff's officer on a pursuit Aug. 13, according to Lake Criminal Court records. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday.

King was placed on probation in September 2019 after admitted he helped then-15-year-old Chastinea Reeves hide a bloody, broken knife and bloody clothing after she killed her mother, Jamie M. Garnett, 34, on Feb. 13, 2017, in the 4400 block of West 23rd Place in Gary. King also pleaded guilty to a felony battery count in a separate case.

Reeves was sentenced in May 2019 to 45 years in prison.

King was wanted Aug. 13 on warrants linked to a petition to revoke his probation and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement stemming from an arrest by Lake Station police Sept. 21, records show.