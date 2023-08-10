A new church has launched in Gary and it hopes to help revitalize the city.

Flourish Church opened at 3935 Cleveland Street earlier this year with a goal of helping to restore the community. Former Bethel Church Gary campus pastor Dexter Harris struck out on his own.

He envisions the church as more than just a place for sermons on Sunday mornings. He prioritizes outreach and hopes it will serve the needs of the community.

Harris wants to help businesses, entrepreneurs and people to flourish in the community.

“I’m hoping that Flourish can open its building and resources in a way that galvanizes networks, people and resources to revitalize Gary, Indiana and see it flourish again,” said Harris.

The church is now welcoming new congregants. Harris hopes to serve a racially diverse congregation, get to know members of the community and find out what they need to succeed. He wants Flourish church to give back to members and businesses in the community.

Flourish Church restored the courtyard of Lighthouse Charter School, donated offerings to another church in need, hosted block parties, staged community cleanups, held a Juneteenth event, helped Gary have Winter Wonderland and rang doorbells to help those in need. It hosts a “Jesus at da Beach” series of services at Marquette Park Beach in Miller.

It plans to give its offering to Habitat for Humanity in October to boost home ownership in the community.

“We are committed to working together with our neighbors all over NWI in order to see our community experience wholeness not only spiritually, but also mentally, physically, financially, relationally and systemically,” said Hannah Berridge, Flourish Church Board member.

For more information, email info@flourishchurchnwi.org or call 219-240-1818.