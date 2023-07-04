HAMMOND — The 89-year-old Carlos Demaala has long dreamed of becoming an American citizen.

He emigrated from the Philippines to the United States in 2006.

On Monday, he swore his oath of citizenship at the annual Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond.

"I'm so happy," he said.

A total of 47 naturalized immigrants hailing from 25 countries around the world were sworn in t the annual Fourth of July ceremony organized by League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area.

"We have different stories, different backgrounds and different experiences. But we all stand together as Americans," said state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond. "Together we celebrate Independence Day, a day marked with celebrations of our freedoms and everything it means to be an American. It means lifting each other up, standing with each other, fighting for the greater good and for future generations to have greater opportunities, much greater opportunities than those we've had ourselves."

The new citizens are paving a path for future generations, Jackson said.

"Your children and grandchildren will have opportunities we cannot even imagine," she said. "I am honored to stand here with you as your fellow American. Thank you for choosing America and the great state of Indiana. Your presence here today is a testament to the promise of the American Dream. Always remember that you belong here. Your voice matters. And your vote matters."

Hammond City Councilwoman Janet Venecz said it wasn't easy for the naturalized immigrants to become citizens.

"It took time and effort," she said. "Just as the work of our forefathers continues today, so does your work and my work for the betterment of all. All of you came from different countries, from all walks of life, just as my husband's father and grandfather migrated from Hungary to the United States through Ellis Island those many years ago all in pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, not just for us as individuals but for us as a collective people."

The Fourth of July is not just a day for picnics, she said.

"Today, we remember those who came before us and celebrate the legacy of our country, the legacy of our freedom and rights," he said. "Many died for our independence and many continue to fight today for the freedom we enjoy. America isn't easy. We often disagree as did our founding fathers. But in the end we have freedom and rights that cannot be taken away. Because of our freedoms, it's easy to forget that citizenship is a responsibility. If we don't respect the responsibillity, our freedoms, rights and privileges are at stake. We have a duty to protect our freedoms, rights and privileges. We have a duty to embrace our differences with respect. We have a duty to honor our diversity and communicate with consideration and kindness. It's because of our differences that have become the greatest nation on the planet."

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich has been performing the ceremony for nearly 40 years, but did it for the last time Monday. It was in Harrison Park in downtown Hammond for 25 years.

"It was very much a neighborhood function. People would come out early and stake out their areas," he said. "By the time I got there, there was a haze over the park with all the barbecue. Unfortunately, nobody asked me to sample any."

It's taken place at Wolf Lake for the last 15 years. Another judge will continue to keep the tradition alive.

"I have not had a rainout or rain delay in the last 40 years so the pressure is on him to have have rain for the next 35 to 40 years," he said.

All of the new citizens had been resident aliens for three to five years so they could become familiar with the customs, laws and languages of the United States. They had to demonstrate proficiency in English, show good moral character and pass a citizenship test to become citizens.

They swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution in front of the gently ripping waves of Wolf Lake.

Valparaiso University Professor Emerita Rosalie Levinson gave the ceremony's keynote address.

"Being here today has special significance for me," she said. "Seeing all of you today brings back memories of my parents, who like you came to this country as immigrants. The year was 1947. Both my mother and father had lived through the chaos the Holocaust. At Auschwitz, my mother saw her mother, her sister and her sister's two young children sent off the gas chambers. My father barely survived Mauthausen concentration camp. An SS soldier permanently blinded him in his left eye. He was beaten and scarred, losing over half his body weight. I lost all four of my grandparents in the Holocaust as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Many were young children, including my eight young first cousins who were murdered in the Holocaust for no reason other than their Jewish heritage."

The six million Jews killed in Holocaust were two-thirds of the Jews in Europe and one-third of the Jews in the entire world at the time, she said. Her parents anxiously awaited to come to America and were thrilled to see the Statue of Liberty for the first time with its message of "give me your tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breath free."

Her father was highly patriotic, often wearing a flag pin on his suit and singing the national anthem at various functions.

"He was a wonderful example of the American Dream. He came here with literally only a shirt on his back and a wife and young child to support," she said. "From nothing, he was able to create an exceptional business and was able to send all four of his children not only to college but also to graduate school. He never forgot it was this country that provided this opportunity to him."

She said citizens have responsibilities such as harboring no prejudice toward anyone because of race, religion or national origin and respecting the rights and opinions of others.

"I know all too well from my family's experiences that hatred is not harmless," she said. "Like my parents, some of you came to this country fleeing injustice, violence and inequality. The ancestors of a majority of U.S. citizens came to America as refugees seeking sanctuary, fleeing religious or ethnic persecution, fleeing a patriarchal society where women had no rights or fleeing dictatorial regimes where there's no rule of law. As is evident at this gathering, the United States is a melting pot of many races, religions and ethnicities. We should always strive to be a nation that welcomes this diversity."

Democracy only works if people work together as citizens, Levinson said. Immigration is a net benefit that should be welcomed in every city and town in the state.

"Sadly, bigotry, xenophobia, political polarization, antisemitism and white nationalism have polluted our society," she said. "In the last couple of years, we have learned we cannot take our democracy for granted. As we celebrate the birth of these United States, it is critical we all pledge to help the country remain the nation symbolized by the Statue of Liberty and symbol of light that welcomed my parents 75 years ago, a symbol of hope for all that come to its shores."