New club launched at Lincoln Elementary School

LAPORTE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is about to launch a new club at Lincoln Elementary School

After school and during the summer, Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County’s free programs help give local children the tools they need to achieve Great Futures, the goal of the organization.

BGCLPC, a nonprofit youth development organization, currently operates after-school clubs at 5 locations throughout Michigan City, Westville and Kingsford Heights. In January, the organization will launch a new Club at Lincoln Elementary School – its first within the city of LaPorte.

The Lincoln Club is made possible through the expansion of an existing partnership between BGCLPC and LaPorte Community School Corp. (LPCSC).

Club members will enjoy homework help, after-school snacks, physical activity programming, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) enrichment and much more from the time school ends until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lincoln Elementary School families with children in kindergarten through fourth grade are eligible to register to participate.

“We are grateful to our friends and partners at LPCSC for their continued willingness to work together to meet the needs of our community’s kids and their families,” said Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC Chief Executive Officer.

“Principal Holly Wireman and her team have been incredibly welcoming and supportive. We are eager to bring the Boys & Girls Club to the Lincoln Lions in 2023."

All club after-school and summer programs are provided at no charge to help ensure an excellent after-school or summer experience is within reach of every child.

BGCLPC’s Phase II Expansion – which includes the addition of 3 new Club locations in 2023 - is made possible thanks in part to support from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.

“We are very excited to begin this journey with the Boys & Girls Club at Lincoln Elementary School,” said Lincoln Elementary School Principal Holly Wireman. “This is a great opportunity for our students and their families.”

The Lincoln Club will launch on Jan. 9, 2023, with online registration beginning approximately one month prior. Individuals interested in program details or possible employment with BGCLPC can visit www.bgclpc.org for more information.

Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide affiliation of 4,100 autonomous Club organizations.