VALPARAISO — The Porter County Health Department has a new administrator. Carrie Gschwind will replace Sheila Paul.

The county Board of Health will make it official in August. She will be interim administrator until her official confirmation.

Gschwind has been a member of the department for about five years.

“She is a remarkable person, a visionary, a leader,” Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said in introducing her choice to lead the department.

“I could not think of a better person,” board President Linda Boxum said.

Gschwind is spending as much time as possible with Paul to learn the ropes.

“Especially around budget time, this is a really good time to get involved,” Stamp said.

Board member Jessica Jepsen asked to see a copy of Gschwind’s curriculum vitae before the next board meeting so the board can see where Gscwind might benefit from additional training.

Paul is leaving for a new position created this year with the Indiana State Department of Health. She will be one of three regional administrators leading a team of subject matter experts and serving as a liaison between the state and county departments in the northern tier of Indiana.

“It’s not like I’m just disappearing and you won’t be able to contact me,” Paul said.

Boxum said Paul’s new position speaks well of both Paul’s abilities and the county health department’s work and reputation.

The board also approved a budget it hopes won’t be used in 2024. The budget is a contingency in place in case the Board of Commissioners doesn’t opt in to a multimillion-dollar spending boost authorized by Senate Enrolled Act 4, authored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.