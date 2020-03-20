2 new COVID-19 cases in Lake County; total rises to 6

INDIANAPOLIS — Two more Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to six.

Indiana health officials on Friday reported 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing to the number of Hoosiers diagnosed to 79.

That's about 14% of the 554 tested across Indiana. Those tests were conducted through the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and private laboratories.

No new fatalities had been reported as of Friday morning. In total, two Hoosiers have died.

The new cases involve one resident in Allen, one in Boone, one in Floyd, one in Grant, one in Hamilton, one in Johnson, two in Lake, six in Marion, one in Shelby, three in St. Joseph, one in Tippecanoe, one in Vanderburgh, and one in Vigo counties.

In all, 27 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases: Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Noble, Owen, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Wayne and Wells counties.

Lake and St. Joseph counties each has six positive cases. LaPorte has one case.