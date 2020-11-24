New Crown Point hospital expected to reach 132 feet

"The building is multi level. The ground floor will house most of the public accommodations, as well as the emergency department and imaging, and that is basically done in order to try to make for ease of access for the vast majority of the people that are going to be coming into the building," said Kent Davidson, senior project manager with HOK in Chicago, a design, architecture, engineering and planning firm.

The second floor of the hospital includes the surgical department, the intensive care unit and the prep recovery for the surgical department.

The mechanical systems for the building will be on the third floor.

The first, second and third floors will be 18 feet, floor-to-floor, Davidson said.

"That is pretty typical because of the needs for the mechanical systems ... for the elements on both of those two floors," Davidson said.

The fourth, fifth and sixth floors will be 16 feet, floor to floor, Davidson said.

The fourth floor includes the postpartum, labor, delivery unit. The fifth and sixth floors will be patient and rest and care units.