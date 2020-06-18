New Crown Point skate park ready to go out to bid, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Plans for a new skate park near the Sparta Dome are trucking along.

On Wednesday, Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski told Board of Works members during a Zoom meeting the project is ready to go out for bids.

"We've completed the qualifications for the bidders, which adds special interest in people who have built skate parks in the past, and we have a full set of construction drawings for that area," Falkowski said.

The board agreed unanimously to put the project out for public bids. Falkowski later said he expects the project to go out to bid next week.

The new outdoor, concrete skate park is expected to be larger than the city's existing facility, coming in at 10,000 to 12,000 square feet, Falkowski said.

The city hopes to break ground on the project this year, he said, with an opening date to be determined.

Discussion surrounding a new skate park began after the city adopted a park impact fee in 2016, Falkowski said.