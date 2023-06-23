A new Crown Staffing office in the Region donated to Franciscan Health Foundation's Food Insecurity Program to help feed those in need.

The family-owned regional employment services agency, which dates back to 1968, has offices in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. It did a food drive to benefit Franciscan’s Food Insecurity Program and Fresh Start Markets to celebrate its new Dyer office at 910 Richard Rd, Suite B, in Dyer.

The Franciscan Health Foundation and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana partnered to address food security across Northwest Indiana, including by running food pantries in Crown Point and Hammond where the needy can shop free of charge for healthy, nutritious food.

People can get food assistance at designated times at Fresh Start Market food pantries at the Women’s Specialty and Dialysis Center Entrance at 5454 Hohman Ave. in Hammond and the Physician Network St. Clare Health Center at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point.

The Fresh Start Markets accept donations from the general public.

“The service we provide to the community with the help of our donors is vital in a county that is experiencing an almost 15% food insecurity rate,” said MinDee Richard, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation. “Thank you to Crown Staffing and best of luck with this new location.”

For more information or to sign up for assistance, call 219-407-6948.