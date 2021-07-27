New design unveiled for St. John skate park

"I think you guys did a fabulous job on the design," Park Board Member Johnny Boersma told Eichorn.

Everything in the park is skateable, Eichorn said, noting it can be used by skateboarders, bicycle motocross riders, those who ride scooters, roller skaters and wheelchair users.

"This is an incredibly unique, very linear skate park," Eichorn said. "It's something that you should be very proud of. I hope that you will be for many, many years."

Although the design of the skate park changed, its size did not.

"A few elements in the initial design were scaled down slightly to better fit the space at the location, but the final product will still be in the 11,000-square-feet range," Tyler McLead, St. John superintendent of parks and recreation, told The Times in an email.

The park is slated to cost $550,000, McLead said.

Also at last week's meeting, the Board heard work is continuing at Founders Park, work on the tennis court at Civic Park has been complete, and repairs were made at the Heron Lake splash pad.

