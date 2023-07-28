WHITING — Visitors to Pierogi Fest this weekend will be greeted by a massive new mural on 119th Street chronicling Whiting's history and culture.

The mural depicts the Lake Michigan shoreline and a sandy beach flanked by the historic Hoosier Theatre on the left side and 119th Street storefronts on the right side. It features a collage of pierogi, buscias, a frothy beer stein, a vintage 1950s car from the frequent car cruises, a Whiting Oilmen football helmet, a football, a beachball, a lifeguard chair and the Whiting Lakefront Park pier. A BP logo hangs like the sun in the sky.

Two children paint details of the mural, like a buscia's frumpy floral-printed housedress. Reggie, the official mascot of the Mascot Hall of Fame, waves a sign saying "Welcome to Whiting, Indiana."

The City of Whiting and the Arts Alive group commissioned the acclaimed artist Felix "Flex" Maldonado Jr. to paint the mural at 1313 119th St. It's the centerpiece an empty lot Whiting turned into a public plaza with picnic tables, overhead shades and a string of patio lights to illuminate it at night. The city envisioned a space where the public could relax, chat or eat meals from nearby restaurants al fresco.

The hope is the mural will provide photo opportunities for visitors.

"Arts Alive is always trying to give back to our community, whether it be through art shows, kids craft days or monetarily to those artful projects being done in our town, like this wall mural the City of Whiting commissioned Felix to do," said Kathleen Ulm, the vice president of Arts Alive. "We thought it was a great idea and if you look at the mural Felix even has some kids painting as part of the art which is a nod to Arts Alive. We hope the mural brightens so people's day and makes them smile."

Such public art adds vibrancy to the community, said Ulm, who also owns The Junkyard T-shirt shop.

"We also hope that it starts a new mural trend in Whiting that so many other towns have. I know every time I travel, I do mural tours and nearly every single destination town now has them and they are always so unique and beautiful. The arts are such a vital part of any community, especially a small town. Murals can bring people to our small town to see them, thus bringing more business to our downtown shops and eateries."

The arts group, which runs Gallery 659 downtown on 119th Street and offers art education classes, was pleased with how the mural turned out.

"Felix did a great job, along with the city, to convey many fun aspects of Whiting," Ulm said. "As a town, we are growing and doing so much more, like the Empanada Fest and more bands at this year's Sheridan Summer Concert Series. Arts Alive would love to see even more mural showing the diversity that is our city. The more representation of who we are the better."

Tom Dabertin, the co-founder of Pierogi Fest and vice president of the Whiting Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, said the artwork reflected much of what makes Whiting such a special, unique place.

"I think it's great," Dabertin said. "It captures many of the high points of the community in a very unique way. For example, it notes the many years that Whiting High School football’s program has been a powerhouse. It acknowledges Pierogi Fest, the Mascot Hall of Fame, the lakefront, downtown, etc."

Maldonado has painted a number of prominent murals across the Region, including the Jackson 5 murals in downtown Gary and Miller, a nature mural at Wolf Lake in Hammond and the new mural greeting visitors to East Chicago at Indianapolis Boulevard by the South Shore Line station.

The Hammond-based artist also has exhibited widely, at the South Shore Arts Center in Munster, The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, Art Expo in Chicago, the Swope Museum in Terre Haute, the SOMArts Museum in San Francisco, the Chicago Cultural Center in the Loop and the Armory's Fountain Art Fair in New York City.

He was given a wish list of subjects to cover in the piece.

"I chose the subjects I felt best resonated with Whiting," he said. "They asked me to come up with something that reflected all things Whiting, after a few revisions we came up with what you see now. I had a great time producing this mural as people from the neighborhood were complimenting and supporting the project, I found it gratifying to be able to successfully achieve their requests and reflect the great city of Whiting."

Maldonado said it took about two weeks to compete.

"The highlight was getting to meet the neighbors and them accepting the work I do," he said. "I'm very excited for Whiting and Pierogi Fest because I hope they see themselves and the vibrancy they bring to the event every year in the mural."