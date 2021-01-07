New Dyer fire station running behind schedule

DYER — Additional work has delayed the move-in date for the Dyer Fire Department's new fire station at 930 213th St.

Originally, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio hoped the fire, police and parks departments would move into the 10,500-square-foot facility by early January.

Now, DeGiulio hopes the departments will be moved into the new Dyer Fire Station No. 2 by the third week of January. Furniture is on hand for the move, DeGiulio noted.

The new fire station is equipped with offices and storage space for each department, as well as a day room.

Since November, the facility's windows have been installed. In the next two weeks, DeGiulio said contractors are expected to tackle remaining work, including electric service to the building; painting the bays; finishing roof trim and downspouts; installing lockers; test and balance the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; test air compressors; installing the vehicle exhaust systems, generator, exterior door lighting and fire hydrant; and additional punch list items.

Internal wiring for computers and radios at the station is being worked on, DeGiulio noted.