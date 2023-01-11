New era for Porter County commissioners

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners signaled a new era Tuesday with the election of officers and putting the Memorial Opera House expansion project on hold.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, was elected president, with new member Barb Regnitz, R-Center, as vice president.

“I’m disappointed with the party leadership,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said afterward. As long as she remembers, the vice president was the representative of the party in the minority.

Biggs said he intends to serve one year as president before either Regnitz or Blaney steps into that role. This is his 15th year as a commissioner — he also served in the 1990s — and his first time as president. Rotating leadership is a good practice, he said.

Blaney wanted to remain on the Plan Commission but was replaced by Regnitz. “I think that’s healthy, for a change,” Biggs said.

Blaney has served as the commissioners’ representative on the child-protection and Center of Workforce Innovations boards, but those meetings don’t fit with her schedule. Biggs and Regnitz were appointed to all the other boards.

Blaney also wanted to move forward with the opera house renovation and expansion, but her motion failed for lack of a second.

“Everything’s just so expensive right now,” Biggs said.

When introduced in 2018, the opera house project had a $2.9 million price tag. It has since soared to $8 million, with the Memorial Opera House Foundation expected to generate $3 million of that within five years. The rest would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds previously approved by the County Council and commissioners.

The commissioners are working with Skillman Corp. to determine what needs to be done to renovate the opera house, not including the expansion that had been planned.

That $8 million includes renovations at the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door, which wasn’t included in the original proposal, Blaney said. The plan approved last year was to connect the opera house and sheriff’s residence and use the latter for storage and office space for the opera house staff.

The sheriff’s residence, formerly home to the Porter County Museum, wasn’t included in the opera house project until the museum announced that it was moving across the street.