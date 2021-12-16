New evidence clears councilman of disorderly conduct charge

EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County prosecutor is dropping criminal charges against Councilman Robert Garcia over his recent confrontation with a policeman.
Defense attorney Roy Dominguez said Thursday the prosecutor dismissed the case against his client, Garcia, after viewing videos showing Garcia did nothing illegal at the scene of an Oct. 16 fire at St. Stanislaus Church.
“I’ve maintained my innocence and I’m pleased the prosecutor dismissed the charges," Garcia said Thursday.
Garcia said he suspects there may be a connection between this incident and his support of pay raises and better working conditions for city police and firefighters, an issue which has brought Garcia into conflict with Mayor Anthony Copeland.
Garcia said he intends to press a civil suit against East Chicago Officer Stephen Schindler, who accused him of interfering with firefighters that morning.
It was Schindler’s accusations that prompted the prosecutor to charge Garcia last month with four misdemeanor counts: public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and refusing to leave an emergency incident area.
Firefighters were called the morning of Oct. 16 to St. Stanislaus Church at West 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard to battle a fire inside an unoccupied convent, a residential building once housing a religious order of nuns.
Garcia was among several people who gathered outside the church. Garcia said he believed it was his duty to observe the firefighters in action.
“The department is understaffed and morale there is very low,” Garcia said Thursday.
Schindler, who was at the scene to perform crowd control duties, ordered Garcia to stay on a sidewalk that was outside the blocked intersection near the church. It was from that vantage point that Garcia was recording with his cellphone video camera.
An East Chicago police report stated Garcia was "angry, uncooperative and insulting," appeared to be intoxicated and asked the officer, 'Do you know who I am?'"
The report states Garcia only moved after Schindler was about to take away Garcia’s cellphone away and put him in handcuffs.
Police said Schindler gave Garcia a professional courtesy and decided not to arrest him at that time “to avoid a scene.”
Dominguez said Schindler filed charges through the Lake County prosecutor's office, a couple of weeks later, after Garcia had demanded the police department discipline Schindler.
Garcia said the police department declined to act on his complaint.
Dominguez, who began representing Garcia in the criminal matter this week, said he went to the prosecutor’s office with new evidence — the video Garcia took of fire and a video taken by another bystander.
Dominguez said the videos show Garcia was never so close to the fire scene that he interfered with first responders.
“He was across the street. You can seen others standing in front of Garcia and his camera,” Dominguez said.
He said Deputy Prosecutor Barb McConnell looked at the videos and said she would ask the court to dismiss the charges. A judge signed the dismissal order Wednesday.
Garcia said he doesn’t want anyone to believe he is disrespectful of law enforcement. “I’ve always supported law enforcement and our first responders.”