New evidence clears councilman of disorderly conduct charge

Garcia was among several people who gathered outside the church. Garcia said he believed it was his duty to observe the firefighters in action.

“The department is understaffed and morale there is very low,” Garcia said Thursday.

Schindler, who was at the scene to perform crowd control duties, ordered Garcia to stay on a sidewalk that was outside the blocked intersection near the church. It was from that vantage point that Garcia was recording with his cellphone video camera.

An East Chicago police report stated Garcia was "angry, uncooperative and insulting," appeared to be intoxicated and asked the officer, 'Do you know who I am?'"

The report states Garcia only moved after Schindler was about to take away Garcia’s cellphone away and put him in handcuffs.

Police said Schindler gave Garcia a professional courtesy and decided not to arrest him at that time “to avoid a scene.”

Dominguez said Schindler filed charges through the Lake County prosecutor's office, a couple of weeks later, after Garcia had demanded the police department discipline Schindler.