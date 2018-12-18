It’s known as “the house that love built,” and with the holidays here, it’s sharing that love.
The Hilltop Food Pantry recently opened its new building on Union Street in Valparaiso last month. The allows the organization that runs the pantry — Hilltop Neighborhood House — to keep helping those in need.
Jennifer Wright, CEO of Hilltop Neighborhood House, says the nonprofit works to empower the community by providing a place to learn, grow, and belong. In addition to the food pantry, the organization offers affordable child care through its Hilltop Early Childhood Education Program and free after-school care through its KIDREACH program.
“If (families) have reliable child care, parents can stay gainfully employed and they tend to miss fewer days of work,” Wright said. “All of this helps the family become more financially stable.”
A new initiative, Project 64, also helps families in need by serving as an extension of the food pantry.
“This is our new mobile food pantry unit,” Wright said. “It’s been up and running for about three months, and we have added 300 to 400 per month in clients.”
Each month, more than 600 individuals come to the Hilltop Food Pantry for basic food assistance and support, Wright says. During the winter, that number increases by at least 100.
“We passed out 250,000 pounds of food last year,” she says.
Statistics show that nearly 20,000 people in Porter County are food insecure, according to the organization. Of those, 1 in 5 children are food insecure, meaning they do not know where they'll get their next meal. Indiana has the 8th highest rate of senior hunger in the United States.
In its new location at 606 Union St., the pantry is better situated to help local residents.
“We can take donations without going downstairs to store or pass out items,” Wright says.
The updated facility is welcomed by volunteers and residents — especially after flooding in February reduced the organization’s ability to assist families. Heavy rains made the basement unusable, with staff and volunteers forced to throw away “massive amounts of food due to water damage or mold from the water itself,” Wright said.
“We also have new refrigerators and freezers that had been damaged in the flood, so we can pass out items like milk, eggs, juice and cheese,” she said.
With the holiday upon us, Wright says the pantry has space for food and other products to meet the needs of local families. Most needed items include oatmeal, cereal, soups, canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, paper products, hygiene products, shampoo, soap, manual can openers, juice, hot dogs, bologna, cheese, eggs, milk, bread and butter.
“We are always in need of food pantry items, as well as school supplies and household items like wax paper and tissues,” she said.
For more information on Hilltop Neighborhood House’s services or how to donate, call 219-477-4222 or visit hilltophouse.org.