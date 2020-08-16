You have permission to edit this article.
New fees set for Lake Station ambulance service
urgent

New fees set for Lake Station ambulance service

STOCK_Lake Station City Hall

Lake Station City Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times, file

LAKE STATION — Ambulance fees have been reworked after years of staying stagnant, and the new charges will help the city meet operational costs associated with emergency medical services.

An ordinance unanimously adopted by the City Council has set the new fees at $1,550 for basic life support, $1,850 for advanced life support level one and $2,100 for advanced life support level two.

Councilman Rick Long said Lake Station was overdue for an increase to emergency medical services charges, and the new fees are in line with charges in other communities.

“We're working off very old fees,” Long said.

Ambulance fees adopted in 2007 set the basic life support charges at $400, advanced life support level one at $500 and advanced life support level two at $700.

Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said there are several reasons increased charges are necessary.

He said the costs of operating an ambulance service have gone up since the charges were last adjusted.

He also indicated some medical items previously supplied by hospitals are no longer issued by the medical centers.

“We're eating that (cost),” he said.

Mayor Bill Carroll said Fazekas spent significant time researching the fee structure.

If the council didn't take action on the charges at this time, it could have resulted in the Fire Department seeking additional appropriations later this year to cover operational costs, he said.

Carroll said he doesn't want residents to fear calling an ambulance because of costs associated with emergency medical services.

The city's Board of Works has the authority to write off ambulance charges in certain situations, including if a person doesn't have health insurance.

“Of course there's going to be hardships,” Carroll said. “All of that can be worked out.”

