New fees set for Lake Station ambulance service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — Ambulance fees have been reworked after years of staying stagnant, and the new charges will help the city meet operational costs associated with emergency medical services.

An ordinance unanimously adopted by the City Council has set the new fees at $1,550 for basic life support, $1,850 for advanced life support level one and $2,100 for advanced life support level two.

Councilman Rick Long said Lake Station was overdue for an increase to emergency medical services charges, and the new fees are in line with charges in other communities.

“We're working off very old fees,” Long said.

Ambulance fees adopted in 2007 set the basic life support charges at $400, advanced life support level one at $500 and advanced life support level two at $700.

Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said there are several reasons increased charges are necessary.

He said the costs of operating an ambulance service have gone up since the charges were last adjusted.

He also indicated some medical items previously supplied by hospitals are no longer issued by the medical centers.

“We're eating that (cost),” he said.