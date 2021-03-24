New fitness center coming to Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — A new fitness center is making its way to the Tri-Town area.

The center is expected to be the anchor tenant of a new development within an addition of Plaza Heights at 1906-1912 U.S. 41, which is in front of Hampton Inn.

During a recent meeting, the Schererville Town Council approved allowing a drive-thru service area in the addition, which the developer hopes will attract a business to complement the fitness center.

The variance was previously given a 5-0 favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a drive-thru at the south building.

Councilman Caleb Johnson asked Jim Wieser, attorney for the project, if there was an end user for the development.

"Do we know what sort of traffic is going to be going through this drive-thru, and how do we approve it if we don't know if there's enough stacking and design prepared for the end user?" Johnson questioned.

Wieser said while an end user hasn't been chosen, he assured the council a Starbucks wouldn't move into the plaza, as the petitioner is looking for a business that coincides with the new fitness center in the plaza.