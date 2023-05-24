MERRILLVILLE — Turning away food is never ideal for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, but that had to happen upon occasion because of a lack of freezer space at the Food Bank’s Merrillville headquarters.

That all changed Friday when the Food Bank expanded its storage capacity after unveiling a new freezer that can hold more than three truckloads of product, which is more than 100,000 pounds of food.

Donors, board members, staff and community partners cheered as Nigel Jefferson, Lead Receiver at the Food Bank, drove in the first pallet of food to the new freezer.

“This has been a project that I just can’t believe we are so fortunate to have happened,” Food Bank President and CEO Victor Garcia said. The Food Bank’s Merrillville facility at 6490 Broadway consisted of about 72,000 square feet space, and now it’s closer to about 75,000 square feet with the addition of the new freezer, which is a $450,000 project.

“And that’s in addition to all the other work that we’ve done to this facility over the course of the last three years,” Garcia said.

The idea for the new freezer space came through regular conversations Garcia has with Tricia Sheaks, the Food Bank’s Vice President of Operations and Programming, as well as Raymond Mack, the Food Bank’s Warehouse Manager.

Sheaks explained the organization was “busting at the seams” in its original freezer space, which led to the Food Bank turning away some opportunities for food because there wasn’t enough room.

Sheaks told Garcia, “if we can expand our freezer space, that would be a game changer.” Garcia thanked many key collaborators for the success of the new freezer project, especially David Schoon, President of Midwest Refrigeration.

When Garcia approached Schoon about the endeavor, Schoon provided him with cost estimates to help plan for fundraising. “And he was so generous in bringing his own dollars and in-kind work to make this a reality,” Garcia said.

Midwest Refrigeration not only handled the installation of the new freezer, but the company also took care of exterior roofing improvements and work associated with the original cooler and freezer, Garcia said.

“Dave’s been such a critical partner for the Food Bank,” Garcia said.“We would not be able to serve the community at the level we do if we didn’t have the partnership with Midwest Refrigeration.”

About the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has the been leading the fight against hunger in the Region since 1982.

The Food Bank distributes more than 7 million pounds of groceries annually to families, children, seniors and individuals in Lake and Porter Counties through more than 110+ partner agencies, Mobile Market Distributions, Commodity Supplemental Food Program for Seniors, Backpack Programs, Pantry Pack Programs and more.

Visit foodbanknwi.org to learn more and join the fight against hunger in Northwest Indiana.