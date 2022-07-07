New hotel clears first round

MERRILLVILLE — A new 101-room, four-story hotel is planned for the 8400 block of Indiana Street.

The Plan Commission recently granted preliminary subdivision approval for the four-story Tru hotel. It could consider final approval this month.

“It sounds very interesting, and I’m sure it will be good for the town of Merrillville,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, D-4th, the commission’s president.

The hotel will feature a mixture of queen and king beds, and each room will have a micro-fridge. Amit Shah, a representative for the project, said there will be an indoor pool and fitness center as well as a complimentary breakfast bar for guests.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the site for the hotel is in a commercial zoning district. A hotel is a permitted use for that zoning classification, but the subdivision approval is necessary before construction begins.

Shine said the Indiana Street property is currently a single lot, and a Home2 hotel already sits on that property.

Two primary structures can’t occupy the same lot, which prompted the need for the two-lot subdivision.

“I don’t see a problem with it whatsoever,” said Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, a commission member.

Shah said Tru is a Hilton product. There are about 200 Tru facilities in the country, and the Merrillville location could be the first in the Region, Shah said.

He said the design and features at Tru hotels are geared toward millennials.

“It has a young look,” Shine said earlier this month. “The seating is modern and the rooms are modern.”

Daily room rates could be about $120 to $130, Shah said.

Besides advancing the hotel project, the commission also granted preliminary subdivision approval for a 34-lot residential development planned near 77th Avenue.

Single-family homes will be constructed there, and each could be around 2,400 to 2,800 square feet.

“It’s a great development,” said Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director. “Let’s get moving.”