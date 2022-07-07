New hotel clears first round

MERRILLVILLE — A new 101-room, four-story hotel is planned for the 8400 block of Indiana Street.
The Plan Commission recently granted preliminary subdivision approval for the four-story Tru hotel. It could consider final approval this month.
“It sounds very interesting, and I’m sure it will be good for the town of Merrillville,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, D-4th, the commission’s president.
The hotel will feature a mixture of queen and king beds, and each room will have a micro-fridge. Amit Shah, a representative for the project, said there will be an indoor pool and fitness center as well as a complimentary breakfast bar for guests.
Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said the site for the hotel is in a commercial zoning district. A hotel is a permitted use for that zoning classification, but the subdivision approval is necessary before construction begins.
Shine said the Indiana Street property is currently a single lot, and a Home2 hotel already sits on that property.
Two primary structures can’t occupy the same lot, which prompted the need for the two-lot subdivision.
“I don’t see a problem with it whatsoever,” said Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, a commission member.
Shah said Tru is a Hilton product. There are about 200 Tru facilities in the country, and the Merrillville location could be the first in the Region, Shah said.
He said the design and features at Tru hotels are geared toward millennials.
“It has a young look,” Shine said earlier this month. “The seating is modern and the rooms are modern.”
Daily room rates could be about $120 to $130, Shah said.
Besides advancing the hotel project, the commission also granted preliminary subdivision approval for a 34-lot residential development planned near 77th Avenue.
Single-family homes will be constructed there, and each could be around 2,400 to 2,800 square feet.
“It’s a great development,” said Steve King, Merrillville’s engineering administrator/public works director. “Let’s get moving.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Glorious Coffee and Teas, Jamba, craft brewery and Esca Kitchen open
Open
Glorious Coffee and Teas and Jamba is now serving up all manner of beverages in Schererville.
The hybrid coffee and smoothie shop just opened its doors at 1906 U.S. 41 in Schererville. It's located next to Basecamp Fitness and the newish IHOP just south of the Crossroads of America location.
"The location offers the same menu as our Crown Point location," said Raed Naser, one of the franchisees. "Customers can choose and customize all of of our drinks, hot or cold."
Glorious Coffee and Teas, previously Gloria Jean's, offers an array of coffee and tea drinks like brewed coffee, ice coffee, Madagascar Vanilla Latte, Vanilla Caramel Latte, White Chocolate Mocha, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Au Lait, Mocha Caramel Latte, Cappuccino, Latte, Americano, Chai Tea Latte, Matcha Green Tea Latte and a London Fog with steamed 2% milk.
It also has blended drinks, refreshers and bubble teas.
"The location is also cobranded with Jamba Juice, which offers fresh made to order smoothies and smoothie bowls," Naser said. "The location also offers all-day breakfast and lunch menus as well as plenty of bakery items."
Glorious Coffee and Teas and Jamba offer indoor dining and a drive-thru for caffeine fiends on the go.
The coffee shop is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Foreign Local started pouring craft beer at a new taproom in downtown Hammond.
The craft brewery started brewing beers last year and just took over the former Sour Note Brewery taproom at 489 Fayette St., down the block from 18th Street Brewery and 18th Street Distillery.
Foreign Local bills itself as an "astral beverage producer pipe-dreamed since 2015" and "a Region-based company serving the craft beer and beverage needs of Indiana and the greater Chicagoland."
The craft brewery opened the taproom Wednesday, kicking off with live local music. It's serving a number of craft beers, including Raspberry Hazelnut Dead Forever, which it describes as "dessert in a glass," Maple Blueberry French Toast Astral Confection, which tastes like French toast topped with blueberries and "completely smothered in the mapleyest of maple syrup," and Apricot Mango Marshmallow Kush, a milkshake IPA brewed with apricot, mango, marshmallows, vanilla and milk sugar.
It also has Region Genuine Draft, a premium low-carb light beer "that reflects our unique Region-centric culture and traits" and which the brewery describes as "a beer for your aunts and uncles who don't like craft beer, and a beer for those who love craft beer but want a lighter option" and "by The Region, for the Region."
Joseph S. Pete
Varied beer styles
Its beer styles are varied, often skewing toward the sweet. The Shallow Be Thy Grave Double India Pale Ale with vanilla beans promises "a thousand years reign of candied papaya and caramelized tangerine, bathed in sugar frosting and coconut creme, shrouded by cedar and Sour Diesel hops."
Foreign Local partnered with Smalltown Coffee in Crown Point on Phantasm Cold Brew Coffee and has a number of seasonal beer releases like the Strawberry Swisher PT.1 Milkshake IPA with strawberries and strawberry gummy bears, the Alligator Blood Russian Imperial Stout made with Mexican hot chocolate spices, the Loose Ends double dry-hopped hazy pale ale fermented in American Oak barrels, the Blueberry Kush Double Milkshake IPA with marshmallows, blueberries and vanilla and the Hiveminds barrel-fermented, double dry-hopped double IPA brewed locally sourced honey.
Foreign Local also sells a variety of merchandise with art from local artists, including a Region Rat coffee mug, Reaper T-shirt, Kush Serpent stemmed glass and Snake or Cat hoodie.
The taproom will be open 2-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit
www.foreignlocalnwi.com or call 219-554-3978.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Esca Kitchen and Company is serving American cuisine, brunch and Italian fare in downtown Valparaiso.
The contemporary restaurant opened a few months ago in the Albano's Pasta Shop space, where it promises your "next memorable meal." The chef-driven menu includes herb crusted salmon, hangar steak, braised pork shank, short rib ravioli, seafood risotto and chicken marsala. It's elevated cuisine. The massive Esca Burger, for instance, includes house-blended meat, smoked cheddar, pork belly and house-made pepper jam on a pretzel bun.
Touting "comfort meets refinement," it features entrees prepared with fine dining techniques and plated immaculately.
Esca offers both indoor and outdoor dining across the street from two wine tasting rooms and a craft beer taproom.
It has salads, a daily soup, desserts and starters like shrimp cakes, pork belly skewers, a tomato and burrata tart and a charcuterie board. The restaurant also serves wine, beer and cocktails.
For more information, call 219-286-6607 or email
escavalpo@gmail.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocated
Dr. Jeremy Popp, a chiropractic physician and acupuncturist, has expanded his practice.
He's now offering medical services at 630 N. Main St. in Hebron. The office provides chiropractic treatment, nutritional counseling and acupuncture.
Commercial In-Sites of Merrillville brokered the deal.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocating
Healthchek, which promises low-cost health and wellness, is on the move.
The health care provider relocated from 2131 U.S. 30 to Deer Run Plaza at 320 East U.S 30 in Schererville, according to Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites, which brokered the deal.
It offers a variety of medical services like heart, thyroid, allergy, hormone, drug and EKG testing. It also handles immunizations and PEMF therapy.
For more information, visit
healthchek.net.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocating
Operation Combat Bikesaver has moved its headquarters from Cedar Lake to 1670 E. North St. in Crown Point.
The nonprofit helps returning veterans build their own motorcycles. It has expanded to also have locations in Alabama and California.
"OCB is a nonprofit public benefit organization which provides a workshop, general safe haven and comradery filled stomping ground for veterans," Commercial In-Sites said in a news release. "This workshop includes trained individuals skilled in various areas of hands-on therapy providing therapeutic, hands-on, in-person programs for veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI and/or depression. Once a veteran completes any project or piece of art, it is theirs to keep or donate to another veteran or family member of their choosing at no cost to the veteran."
For more information, visit
www.combatbikesaver.org.
Joseph S. Pete
Open for season
Dig the Dunes Trail Stop has opened for the summer at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion in the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The retail shop and cafe is now open six days a week on the shores of Lake Michigan at 100 Riverwalk Drive in Portage. It's now serving lunch Tuesday through Sunday, offering beach and national park visitors pizza, paninis and pierogi.
It also has many events, including live music and free tastings from craft breweries like Burn 'Em and the Chesterton Brewery from 5-7 p.m. on the final Friday of every month.
For more information, visit
digthedunes.com or call 219-716-2225.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Top Line Furniture closed after a short run in downtown Hammond.
The furniture store opened last year on the first floor of 5217 Hohman Ave. and is now shuttered.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
