New initiative focuses on improving Region children's lives

VALPARAISO – Porter County Community Foundation has set up a new agency to focus on improving life for children in their first three years of life.

The foundation has devoted nearly $1 million in seed money over the next three years to get the new effort off the ground, President and CEO Bill Higbie said.

“The consequences are dire — not only for the individual but also for the community at large” when a child doesn’t receive the necessary attention during its 1,000 days, Higbie said.

“This is a call I’ve been waiting for for 20 years, since I first moved to Porter County,” said Mary Jane Eisenhauer, executive director of First Things First Porter County.

Eisenhauer was pregnant and had a 2-year-old then. She had witnessed the experience of a social worker helping mothers navigate the first 1,000 days in a child’s life and expected that to happen here, too, following the birth of her second child.

“I knocked on the door of the neighbors next door, who also had a new baby, and said, ‘Where do we go to get a home visitor?’” The response was astonishment.

Eisenhauer wants to change that.