New initiative focuses on improving Region children's lives

VALPARAISO – Porter County Community Foundation has set up a new agency to focus on improving life for children in their first three years of life.
The foundation has devoted nearly $1 million in seed money over the next three years to get the new effort off the ground, President and CEO Bill Higbie said.
“The consequences are dire — not only for the individual but also for the community at large” when a child doesn’t receive the necessary attention during its 1,000 days, Higbie said.
“This is a call I’ve been waiting for for 20 years, since I first moved to Porter County,” said Mary Jane Eisenhauer, executive director of First Things First Porter County.
Eisenhauer was pregnant and had a 2-year-old then. She had witnessed the experience of a social worker helping mothers navigate the first 1,000 days in a child’s life and expected that to happen here, too, following the birth of her second child.
“I knocked on the door of the neighbors next door, who also had a new baby, and said, ‘Where do we go to get a home visitor?’” The response was astonishment.
Eisenhauer wants to change that.
“We know this is a moment in time that could really transform the landscape,” Eisenhauer said.
Higbie and Eisenhauer relied on University of Chicago economics professor James Heckman’s research that shows when it comes to investing in human capital, programs targeted toward the earliest years, up to age 3, have the highest return on investment — $4 to $9 for every dollar invested.
“Post-pandemic, our economy hinges on a strong system for early learning,” Eisenhauer said.
Porter County sees 1,642 births per year, or about five per day, she said. “Certainly we can wrap our arms around five babies each day.”
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had planned to attend Thursday’s kickoff event, but Gov. Eric Holcomb pulled her away to check on conditions for refugees airlifted out of Afghanistan. Instead, she recorded a video presentation for the Porter County group.
In 1929, 527 Hoosier babies died before their first birthday, Box said. That’s nearly 44 per month, or 10 per week.
Indiana’s infant mortality rate now stands at 6.5 per 1,000 live births, the best in Indiana history. But that’s well above the goal of 6 and the national average of 5.6, she noted.
Drilling down into demographics, Box showed that minorities fared worse than whites. “Our black infant mortality rate was more than two times the white infant mortality rate four years ago,” she said.
In Porter County, 27.1% of births came following no prenatal care. That’s slightly better than the state average of 31.1%, but still a concern.
Prenatal care often improves the overall health of the mother, which is good for the baby as well. “Healthy moms usually make health babies,” Box said.
Of particular concern to Box is the steep decline in routine childhood vaccinations — as much as 77% in some areas. That could lead to measles, mumps, whooping cough and other diseases.
Eisenhauer noted the effect of child care issues on the economy.
Parents say they’re willing to drive 20 minutes for high-quality early childhood care, she said. As a result, some child care deserts exist across Porter County.
Working parents of children under age 6 miss an average of 13.3 days because of child care issues, and 2.8% of parents leave the workforce because of a lack of child care.
For Indiana, these child care issues are a $1.1 billion hit on the economy, Eisenhauer said.
“This is just as important as roads and bridges and hospitals,” she said.