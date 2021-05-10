New Lake County COVID death only one reported across Indiana Monday

Another Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19 Monday, marking the only death added across the state during a 24-hour reporting period.
To date, a total of 13,004 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,544 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 969 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 211 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 88,908 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,712 in Lake County, up 76; 18,552 in Porter County, up 88; 11,914 in LaPorte County, up 25; 3,653 in Jasper county, up four; and 1,077 in Newton County, no change.
As of March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18,464 total cases Friday.
There were 607 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 730,306. New cases were reported between March 6 and Sunday.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were mixed. They included 6.9% in Lake County, down from 7.2% the day before; 8% in Porter County, down from 8.7%; 11.3% in LaPorte County, up from 10.6%; 6.7% in Newton County, up from 6.3%; and 6.6% in Jasper County, down from 6.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 39.3%, data showed.
To date, 2,144,438 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,135,682 the previous day.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 locations in Indiana, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
A mobile clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th Street.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.