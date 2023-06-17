Chesterton attorney Courtney Smith has been elected president of the Share Ethics Advisory Commission.

"I am pleased to step into the SEAC presidency and plan to continue actively advocating for local government ethics," Smith said.

Smith succeeds John Bowker of Valparaiso, who is retiring from the commission after eight years of service, the final two as president.

"I will continue to help SEAC in any way I can," Bowker said.

Art Russell of Merrillville continues as vice president and Ethics Summit chairman.

The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission has 23 member communities in Northwest Indiana. The organization offers employee ethics training to members.

The members are Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and the municipalities of Burns Harbor, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Ogden Dunes, Portage, St. John, Schererville, Valparaiso and Whiting.