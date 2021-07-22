New medical use for former Michigan City hospital

Mazzoni said the Behavioral Health Unit will be for individuals who need a higher level of psychological care, in areas like depression, than what can be provided as an outpatient.

The BHU initially moved to the new facility, but Mazzoni said it's moving back to create room at the new hospital for adding a medical surgical unit.

PACE will be for people 55 and over who need care during the day while a loved one taking care of them at home is typically at work.

Mazzoni said those patients will be given the care and medicine they need by trained professionals while being in a social setting, before returning home in the evening.

Mazzoni said Franciscan Health has two other PACE facilities, in Indianapolis and Lafayette, but had none in this area.

“It’s a higher level of care but it still keeps people at home in their communities and able to stay out of a nursing home a little longer,” he said.

Dr. Vidya Kora, a member of the Northern Indiana Regional Board for Franciscan Health, said the Prenatal Care Unit will offer expanded services from what’s currently provided.