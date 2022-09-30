New Mr. Pierogi named to preside over Pierogi Fest

HAMMOND — There's no reason to panic.

Longtime Mr. Pierogi Matt Valuckis is retiring after 25 years of greeting the throngs of starch-loving, Okocim beer-swilling revelers at Pierogi Fest.

But a successor is going to don the pierogi costume and poofy chef's hat the next time 119th Street turns into a carb-fueled madhouse overrun by people in "Polish Drinking Team" and "Body by Pierogi" T-shirts.

Pierogi Fest co-founder Tom Dabertin announced Friday that WJOB's Tony Panek will become the new face of Pierogi Fest. He made the announcement on WJOB during the Whiting-Robertsdale Radio Show.

"After an exhaustive search, we found the perfect person: Tony Panek," Dabertin said on-air. "Tony is no stranger to Pierogi Fest. It means we're losing a member of the precision lawnmower team. He's been actively involved with Pierogi Fest for a number of years. He's done countless reports from Pierogi Fest and the Pierogi Drop."

Panek hosts "Region Rush Hour" and "Panek in the Region" on Hammond-based WJOB.

"I'm shaking. I can't believe it," Panek said on-air. "This is a big honor. Mr. Pierogi is a Chicagoland character turned national character, the likes of Bozo or Swengoolie. I'm honored and humbled that you and the board of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber have chosen me. ... It's a legendary character."

Panek, who is of Polish descent and grew up in East Chicago's Roxana neighborhood, has been going to Pierogi Fest since he was a kid.

"It means a lot to me," he said in an interview. "Dabertin is always looking for Precision Lawnmower Team members and asked seven years ago if I could pop by tonight and bring a lawnmower. I borrowed my grandpa's old lawnmower that I'm now going to retire."

He's always loved the atmosphere at Pierogi Fest, the weekend-long celebration at the end of July of the Polish dumpling and the Region's Eastern European heritage.

"It's electrifying," Panek said. "People fly in for it and plan their vacations around it. It has a great vibe. I can't wait to party with the folks there as Mr. Pierogi."

An all-new Mr. Pierogi costume is being made for Panek. A coronation is being planned.

"I got to start eating more pierogi," he said. "It's an honor and a privilege. I don't know that I'm going to be able to sleep for the next 10 months. It's a lot of excitement."

WJOB owner Jim Dedelow said Panek was well-suited to become the walking, talking embodiment of Pierogi Fest and its love for buttery, starchy Polish cuisine.

"He's the perfect personality," Dedelow said. "He gets the spirit. He's fun and he's funny. I'm looking forward to his new role."

In addition to being a popular on-air and on-camera personality, Panek also produces and edits a lot of material for WJOB.

"He's a backbone of the station," Dedelow said.

Valuckis deserves credit for giving 25 years of his life to the role, which will be in good hands, Dedelow said.

"Pierogi Fest has enjoyed an immense amount of popularity," he said. "It's poised to go to the next level. As a Polish guy, he understands what Mr. Pierogi means to Whiting and what the pierogi means to Eastern Europeans. He knows how to have a good time. He can match the growth and help take it to the next level. The committee flat-out got it right."

As a Pierogi Fest regular, Panek's go-to is the potato pierogi, but he tries to sample as much as he can every year. He highly recommends people turn out to the festival.

"If you're a local, even if you hate crowds, you should go once in your life," he said. "You'll be hooked."

Panek sees his role as Mr. Pierogi as keeping the party rolling.

"From my point of view, you've got to have fun at Pierogi Fest," he said. "If they're having fun and I'm having fun, the key is to have fun."

Panek plans to ask Valuckis for tips.

"Mr. Pierogi is the symbolic face of Pierogi Fest," he said. "I have doughy shoes to fill. It's no easy task. I just appreciate being offered a chance at a character of a lifetime, of this magnitude."