WHITING — For a quarter century, longtime Mr. Pierogi Matt Valuckis presided over the offbeat wackiness, polka mania, imported Polish beer swilling and unbridled caloric consumption that is Pierogi Fest.

Valuckis has retired his pierogi costume and poofy chef’s hat.

But there’s a new anthropomorphic dumpling in town.

Tony Panek, a well-known WJOB radio personality, was appointed to serve as Mr. Pierogi last year. He debuted in the role at the Pierogi Drop on New Year’s Eve and has appeared in a few parades.

The new Mr. Pierogi is about ready to make his big debut at Pierogi Fest, the wild celebration of Polish cuisine and all things Eastern European that rolls into downtown Whiting next weekend.

“It’s hard to believe it’s already here,” Panek said. “It will hit me all at once when I put the costume on and morph into Mr. Pierogi. It’s going to be tricky to step in for somebody who’s filled the role for 25 years. It’s like replacing Bozo the Clown. I’ve got some big, doughy shoes to fill. There’s a lot of hype. I’m going going to swing for the fences and have a good time.”

Dozen of vendors will sell pierogi, Polish sausage, halupki and other Polish fare from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 28 to 30. There also will be arts and craft vendors, goofy events like the The Buscia Cooking Show and nonstop live music on seven stages, including a free concert by Smash Mouth.

“I did the Pierogi Drop, the Easter Parade when it was rainy and cold and the Fourth of July Parade when it was 90 degrees so hopefully it’s somewhere in between,” he said. “I’ve put on the suit a few times. It was sentimental watching the pierogi drop from the crane. But this is the big one.”

He got a new suit designed for him that he’s already tested out in extreme weather.

“It’s a little more lightweight and durable while still encompassing the padding,” he said. “You can move around. It’s comfortable so I won’t be toasting on 119th Street. You never know what you can expect at Pierogi Fest except that it will be pretty hot. It was comfortable to walk around in during the Fourth of July heat. I did just fine.”

He’s been preparing for the massive festival, which throngs 119th Street and has attracted international media coverage.

“I’ve been eating a pierogi each and every day to get inside of the mindset of a pierogi,” he joked.

He’s gotten tips from Valuckis, who he plans to consult in-depth before Pierogi Fest.

“I’m basically being amongst the people but want to make sure I’m not missing anything,” he said. “I’ll reach out for a conversation to get all the tips of the trade.”

Mr. Pierogi presides over the Polka Parade along 119th Street between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. He has experience, having marched in it as part of the Precision Lawnmower Drill Team for the past seven years.

He used his grandfather’s lawnmower from the 1950s and wore different outfits, dressing up a Elvis, a hot dog and Star Wars characters.

“It was something different every year,” he said. “I won’t have to put as much time and effort into my costume because I know what I’ll be wearing as Mr. Pierogi.”

He’ll also have to croon karaoke at the Mr. Pierogi Song Fest with the Pieroguettes on the Oliver Stage.

“I’ll be singing popular songs like ‘Love Me Tender,’” he said. “Along with the Buscia Cooking Show, it’s a fan favorite. People are accepting if I can’t carry a tune. No one expects me to sound like Elvis. They’ll give me a pass.”

He’ll spend most of his time roaming around the crowds, greeting people and posing for pictures.

“I’m basically Mickey in Disney World,” he said. “I’ll be taking pictures the whole time. I’m expecting to be stopped every few steps.”

People already have been asking for pictures, like a girl he met at a friend’s birthday party who was too intimidated to directly approached him.

“She was acting like I’m Harry Styles,” he said.

He’s planning on posing with his thumb up for most photos but may mix it up for variety.

“I’m a traditional thumbs up guy,” he said. “It’s an easy one and shows you’re having a good time.”

Panek has enjoyed Pierogi Fest every year, but will have to adjust to a new routine.

“I’ll have to have plenty of water. I’ll have a handler so I don’t get mobbed or kidnapped,” he said. “It’s a whole different dynamic. The Buscias told me people will have to bring me food. You can’t wait in line at a food vendor because you’ll get mobbed. They’ll have to bring me back food to my secret bunker.”

He’s psyched for the festival.

“Anticipation is building. It won’t be the first time I wore the costume but this is a different beast,” he said. “It won’t sink in until I’m on the parade route stepping off on the float.”

Panek, who is of Polish descent and grew up in East Chicago’s Roxana neighborhood, is ready to step into the role.

“I can’t take it too seriously as I’m going to be dressed as a giant pierogi for goodness sake,” he said. “The question I get asked most is what is my filling, what am I? I’m been going back and forth but think the best answer is I’m whatever filling you want me to be, whether that’s potato or something zany like bacon.”

Panek personally prefers the traditional potato pierogi. But he encourages everyone to sample the smorgasboard that will be grilled up in downtown Whiting.

“I am an ambassador for Pierogi Fest. If you’ve never been, you need to go once in your life. If you go you’ll keep coming back. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime festival.”