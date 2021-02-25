New Munster fire chief part of family connection

MUNSTER — Without knowing anything about the person, Munster’s new fire chief said he could tell within a short time if that person had a relative previously in the fire department.
“There’s a certain type of person who becomes a firefighter,” Mark Hajduk said. “If you see your parent as a firefighter, you’ll strive to become to follow in their footsteps. I grew up around firehouses. You get used to a routine. It’s almost second nature.”
The Munster Board of Safety and Town Council appointed Hajduk fire chief Feb. 1. A 32-year Munster firefighter, he was preceded by his father, Mark Hajduk Sr., who retired after 28 years in the department.
The new chief’s brothers, Jim and Phil, were Munster firefighters before moving from the area. His mother, Deborah, is a past president of the Munster Fire Ladies Auxiliary, while his wife, Tammy, and sister, Bonnie, were also auxiliary members.
Hajduk has worn multiple hats for the town, including building inspector, code enforcement officer, and fire inspector. He has advanced in the fire department, from lieutenant to captain to battalion chief and now to chief.
Hajduk succeeds David Pelc, who was fire chief for five years but served 50 years in the department. Pelc is not alone in Munster fire longevity, as a plaque honors those Munster firefighters to respond to calls for half a century.
“That’s unique among paid-on-call departments,” Hajduk said, citing Munster’s family orientation, how it is viewed by other departments, and its equipment.
That equipment includes a 1948 Mack fire ruck that is still in service but only used for parades and other promotional activities.
Otherwise, Munster has three firehouses, five engines, one truck, three support vehicles, and four vehicles used by upper personnel.
Munster has 48 firefighters who respond to 850 calls annually. That number, Hajduk said, increases annually by 4%.
Looking ahead, Hajduk has goals of making smoke detectors available to all residences without them and to make first aid and CPR training available to all residents.
“I’d like to create a program to go into homes and install smoke detectors,” Hajduk said. “We also want to make sure smoke detectors are up-to-date. They only last 10 years, but a lot of people don’t know that.”
Hajduk sees community CPR training as an ongoing process of getting out the word.
The chief would also like a local fire training facility. Munster once had a training tower, but it was torn down for safety reasons. The town currently uses other communities’ facilities for training.
A former industrial fire chief for ArcelorMittal, Hajduk praised his predecessor as “very level-headed.” The new chief said he learned from Pelc to “pause for an extra second and think about the situation.”
Through that momentary pause, Hajduk said, “I can make sure I’m taking the time to make the right decision. It’s just a little pause.”