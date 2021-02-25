New Munster fire chief part of family connection

MUNSTER — Without knowing anything about the person, Munster’s new fire chief said he could tell within a short time if that person had a relative previously in the fire department.

“There’s a certain type of person who becomes a firefighter,” Mark Hajduk said. “If you see your parent as a firefighter, you’ll strive to become to follow in their footsteps. I grew up around firehouses. You get used to a routine. It’s almost second nature.”

The Munster Board of Safety and Town Council appointed Hajduk fire chief Feb. 1. A 32-year Munster firefighter, he was preceded by his father, Mark Hajduk Sr., who retired after 28 years in the department.

The new chief’s brothers, Jim and Phil, were Munster firefighters before moving from the area. His mother, Deborah, is a past president of the Munster Fire Ladies Auxiliary, while his wife, Tammy, and sister, Bonnie, were also auxiliary members.

Hajduk has worn multiple hats for the town, including building inspector, code enforcement officer, and fire inspector. He has advanced in the fire department, from lieutenant to captain to battalion chief and now to chief.