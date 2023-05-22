The Memorial Day Massacre just outside the gates of the Republic Steel Mill on Chicago's far Southeast Side in 1937 was one of the bloodiest attacks on organized labor in history.

Ten steelworkers, three of whom hailed from East Chicago, were killed while peacefully picketing the mill during a strike. They had come out on Memorial Day to picnic with their families and marched toward the gates in a show of solidarity.

More than 100 were injured by police, often shot while fleeing or beaten while lying on the ground.

Retired steelworkers commemorate the Memorial Day Massacre every year. A new documentary hopes to make more people aware of it nationally.

"Memorial Day Massacre: Workers Die, Film Buried" recently premiered on PBS SoCal and KCET in Los Angeles. It's being aired on PBS stations around the country and can be seen on pbs.org or the PBS app.

Filmmaker George Mitchel, an author and documentarian, made the half-hour-long film featuring archival footage. Actor Josh Charles from "Sports Night" and "Dead Poets Society" narrates the account of how police opened fire on striking steelworkers outside the mill where they were fighting for a contract. Produced by Lyn Goldfarb, it also chronicles the subsequent cover-up of the slaying that only came to light later.

The film features first-hand accounts, historic photos, an introduction by the legendary oral historian Studs Terkel and rarely-seen Paramount News footage that was initially suppressed. The director Oliver Stone said it was "doing an outstanding job in reminding us of these incidents we forget.”

"It explores the tragic 1937 incident that's largely forgotten in the rest of the country," Mitchell said. "It's quite startling."

Mitchell has written 12 books and started to make documentaries about some of the subjects he's written about. His first PBS film, "The First Attack Ads: Hollywood vs. Upton Sinclair," came out last year.

"I've always written nonfiction books, many of them histories," he said. "I had served as an advisor to films so I started making my own films using archival footage."

He was startled to learn about the Memorial Day Massacre after talking to someone whose uncle was shot in the leg there.

"It got me thinking it was incredible that people didn't know about this," he said. "It seemed impossible, leading you to wonder how did that happen? The footage is shocking. The film explores the incident itself and the cover-up. People were not allowed to see the film footage, which is far worse than most people imagine."

It was a major moment in labor history, he said.

"It draws attention to workers' struggles in general," he said. "It led to a big surge in workers' activities. That's a current topical trend as more workers are unionizing around the country."

Mitchell also released a companion book, "Memorial Day Massacre: Workers Die, Film Buried," that collects an oral history of the incident, assembling what eyewitnesses and others have said over the decades.

"I thought it was incredible people didn't know about this," he said. "It was initially portrayed by the local media and national media as a riot of strikers that police broke up. The footage was suppressed."

It took a subpoena from a U.S. Senate hearing to release the footage of police firing at fleeing workers and clubbing them over the head.

"A topical connection to modern-day bodycams is that the footage led to the first calls from officials for cameras in police vans," he said. "It was visual evidence of what happened. When you see the footage, it's blatant. Clearly, police are shooting retreating people. Waves of people are hitting the ground and police are going through the crowds. No one's getting medical assistance. They're just picking up the injured they shot or beat up and threw them into the paddy wagon. It's far worse than people imagine. It's hard to see. Some of the marchers were women and kids."

Some accounts say the strikers threw rocks but the footage shows no provocation for the attack, Mitchell said.

"The media coverage made it seem like the strikers were guilty of violence and were all communists and radicals. That played into the public opinion that was against labor," he said. "The strike ended and they went back to work without a contract. They eventually did get a contract and win some concessions."

The Memorial Day Massacre had a major impact on the labor movement.

"It was the last major confrontation of its kind between labor and police with that big a death toll," he said. "After that, they kept the violence under wraps. They try to cool down the violence, which definitely has gone down since. The 10 who died were martyrs who inspire people to this day. The labor movement stands on the work of the people before us and the workers who died. It wouldn't be anywhere today without the predecessors who tried for a union."

For more information, visit https://www.pbs.org/show/memorial-day-massacre-workers-die-film-buried/.