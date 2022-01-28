New officer joins Winfield police force

WINFIELD --Brandyn Misch is the latest officer to join the Winfield Police Department.

Misch, 26, was sworn in at the Town Council by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

He is the sixth officer to join the department with plans for a seventh officer to be added to the department later this year, Town Marshal Dan Ball said.

Misch, a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, worked as a reserve officer for the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently attending the Indiana Police Academy and following graduation, on April 29, will begin working in Winfield, Ball said.

Misch, who lives in Wheatfield, is married to his wife named Alexis. They have two children: Jaxstyn, 2 and Camdyn, 6 months.

In addition to the swearing in and oath of office for Misch, the Town Council on Tuesday also had a dedication and oath of office for new K-9 officer, Rak, a black lab retriever.

Rak, whose training allows him to sniff out six kinds of drugs as well as money and guns, will have as his handler, Winfield Police Sgt. Stephen Garpow.

Rak was gifted to the department by Lakes of the Four Seasons resident Marie Buckingham.

In other business, the Town Council asked Ball to look into vandalism at a neighborhood park in Meadows subdivision.

The issue, which includes graffiti written with black marker on playground equipment, was brought to the attention of the Town Council by Grace Pukoszek, age 8.

Town Councilman David Anderson said graffiti won't be tolerated.

"Let's clean this up and address. Dan look at it," Anderson said.

Grace, a third grader at Jerry Ross Elementary, said and other children who play at the park are most worried about a strange looking smiley face painted in black.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention," Anderson told Grace, who stood on her chair to address the council.

