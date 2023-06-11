HOBART — An apartment building shut down for nearly a year has been sold, and city officials are confident that the new owners will resolve compliance issues and complete other enhancements to the property.

East Apartments LLC recently bought the building, 215 East St., from Glenwood Properties.

At Wednesday’s Hobart Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, representatives from East Apartments said they were well-aware of the unsafe-building order associated with the property, and they are ready to work with city officials to “go above and beyond” what’s required in that order.

“We’re excited to see that,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said. “It’s an excellent building. There’s a need for housing for residents, so we’re glad to see that it’s going to be moving along quickly.”

The building has been shut down since July because of a variety of compliance issues involving plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other areas.

Glenwood Properties addressed many of the issues before selling the building to East Apartments.

Hobart building official Karen Hansen said remaining work involves enclosing furnaces near the rear exit.

Hobart’s building and fire inspectors also need to complete a final walk-through and inspection before the board could close out the unsafe-building order.

East Apartments also has plans to renovate the building, Hansen said. She said she directed the new owners to first address the compliance matter before they begin renovation.

Hansen said she wants East Apartments to obtain a permit from Hobart within 30 days and start to address the remaining items on the unsafe-building order. She said she’s worked with representative from East Apartments on other projects in the city and seemed optimistic about the unsafe-building order being resolved.

The matter is expected to return to the Board of Public Works and Safety during its July 19 session for an update.