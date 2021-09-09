New respite site coming for Opportunity Enterprise clients

The respite facility will be self-sustaining when it opens, Marc Ruiz said. Families participating in the state’s waiver system will not have to pay anything for the care.

Tracy Ruiz said the center will be good for their youngest son, Ethan, 12, who has Down syndrome. “He is a boy who is full of joy for life. He’s so kind, he is compassionate, and he’s getting to be quite fun.”

“His needs are just a little bit different,” she said, so Ethan can’t participate in traditional summer camps and some other activities. He wants to be more and more independent. He wants to grow in his independence, he wants to enjoy activities with other friends.

Parents are looking for “a safe place to turn, a safe place where they can go to explore, where the parents can then get an opportunity to recharge so they can be the best possible parents when they get home and reunite,” she said.

“This is going to be amazing,” Marc Ruiz said.

The building will include a patio outside the walkout basement and a deck upstairs that will lead into a 400-square-foot treehouse incorporating multiple trees.

There are mature walnut trees on the property.