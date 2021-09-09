New respite site coming for Opportunity Enterprise clients

LAKE ELIZA — Opportunity Enterprises is building a new $6.8 million Respite House on its 1,158-acre campus here.
The new 18,000-square-foot facility will have 21 beds and a common area, President and CEO Neil Samahon said. Ground will be broken in May, with completion expected in spring 2023.
Clients stay anywhere from four hours up to two weeks.
The communal space will offer lake views for dining, board games and crafts. The center also will have large recreation areas, multiple living rooms and a multi-sensory therapeutic room. A sprawling kitchen will be in the center of the home.
A large outdoor deck will also offer views of Lake Eliza.
The agency currently provides respite care at homes in Jackson Township and near Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville. Those homes will be closed after the new center opens, Samahon said, with the program consolidated at the Lake Eliza facility.
Staffing for respite care is one staff member per client.
“Our homes are packed, and our waiting lists are long,” he said. The current waiting list has 55 families, according to Kacie Ensign, OE’s chief development and communications officer.
OE offers “17 unique life-changing services” to more than 1,500 families, Board Chair John Freyek said.
The respite program offers temporary caregiver relief for those caring for a loved one with a disability. The personal time can be used for doctor visits, hair appointments, shopping or any other reason.
David Barnes, who works for OE’s Secure Shred division, enjoys the respite program. “One of my favorite things there is to go to respite care. That’s my happy place,” he said.
While his mother, Lori Moulton, and her husband get a break, Barnes participates in a wide variety of activities — parties, cookouts, video games, movies, RailCats games, beach trips and more.
“I can’t stay at home forever,” Barnes said. “I can’t wait until my parents’ next vacation so I can stay at the respite center.”
Barnes typically enjoys respite care once a week.
Moulton, a former OE board member, said the idea for the new Respite House began seven years ago. She was thrilled to see the public announcement Thursday morning and is looking forward to the building’s completion.
Marc and Tracy Ruiz are campaign co-chairs. So far, $2.8 million of the $4.7 million cost has already been committed.
James and Joanne Markiewicz, of Schererville, among the early donors, walked the property Thursday and are excited to participate in the project, they said.
The respite facility will be self-sustaining when it opens, Marc Ruiz said. Families participating in the state’s waiver system will not have to pay anything for the care.
Tracy Ruiz said the center will be good for their youngest son, Ethan, 12, who has Down syndrome. “He is a boy who is full of joy for life. He’s so kind, he is compassionate, and he’s getting to be quite fun.”
“His needs are just a little bit different,” she said, so Ethan can’t participate in traditional summer camps and some other activities. He wants to be more and more independent. He wants to grow in his independence, he wants to enjoy activities with other friends.
Parents are looking for “a safe place to turn, a safe place where they can go to explore, where the parents can then get an opportunity to recharge so they can be the best possible parents when they get home and reunite,” she said.
“This is going to be amazing,” Marc Ruiz said.
The building will include a patio outside the walkout basement and a deck upstairs that will lead into a 400-square-foot treehouse incorporating multiple trees.
There are mature walnut trees on the property.
“We all know the fun in a treehouse,” Ruiz said. He asked everyone to think how people in wheelchairs have looked up at treehouses and wished they could go inside. This one will be fully accessible.
The Lake Eliza campus, purchased in 2007, once housed a resort. The dance hall was remodeled and a large addition added for day services including daily living skills, enrichment and education curriculum. The campus also includes Lakeside Apartments, which provides accessible housing and independent living for individuals with disabilities.