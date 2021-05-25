New scholarship supports next generation of attorneys

MERRILLVILLE — Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, announces its partnership with Merrillville-based law firm, Burke Costanza & Carberry on the launch of the BCC Edward L. Burke Law Scholarship.
The award will provide $2,000 for students entering their second or third year of law school.
“We created this annual law scholarship for law students who have grown up in Northwest Indiana. This scholarship has been named in honor of one of our founding partners, Edward L. Burke,” said Tory Prasco, managing partner at Burke Costanza & Carberry.
“Ed has always been a gentleman, a pillar of the community, and a great mentor to young lawyers by teaching them how to practice law effectively while still being collegial. We are pleased to honor Ed with this scholarship and we look forward to someday seeing the worthy recipients of this scholarship practice law,” Prasco said.
Eligible students must have graduated from a high school in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper or Newton counties, have a current cumulative GPA of 3.0 or greater and intend to practice law in Northwest Indiana upon graduation.
Legacy Foundation has extensive experience managing scholarships throughout Northwest Indiana. The Foundation’s scholarship program administers approximately $1.3 million annually in post-secondary educational awards.
“We are excited to work with Burke Costanza & Carberry to support the next generation of attorneys and encourage them to use their talents locally,” said Legacy Foundation Scholarship Administrator Jodi Kateiva.
By partnering with Legacy Foundation, Burke Costanza & Carberry is able to take advantage of other opportunities such as providing donors the opportunity to support the fund through a variety of gifts options; facilitating gifts from individuals who wish to remain anonymous; and working with the Foundation’s professional staff who bring deep community knowledge and expertise to discussions of fund development, operating guidelines and marketing materials. Online giving is available to make supporting this cause easy.
The deadline to apply for this scholarship is 5 p.m. (central time) May 31. Access the application online at legacyfdn.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships. For more information on the BCC Edward L. Burke Law Scholarship contact Legacy Foundation at 219-736-1880 or legacy@legacyfdn.org.