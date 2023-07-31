A developer is building a residential assisted living home for seniors in Crown Point.

Edward McCracken and his wife Janel Robilotta opened Two Hearts Home for Seniors at 18220 Clark St. in Lowell early in the pandemic. The senior home filled up all 16 units and so McCracken and Robilotta are planning to open a second location in Crown Point.

McCracken and Robilotta are looking to fill what they see as a void of personal senior care after trying to find somewhere to care for an elderly relative with Alzheimer's and being dissatisfied with the size of the larger facilities they thought were too institutional.

"It took a little bit to fill since it opened during the pandemic in June of 2020," said McCracken, who's also a coach for the Residential Assisted Living Association and its Residential Assisted Living Academy. "But it filled up and there's a waiting list. You see these things all over the U.S. south. Florida and Texas are filled with these things."

Two Hearts Home for Seniors in Lowell has caregiver-to-resident ratio of 1-6 during the day and 1-8 at night. It employs a dietician who prepares the meals and caregivers who help seniors with daily tasks like grooming, showering and getting dressed.

"We have such a low staff-to-resident ratio," he said. "They're not running from one resident to another, just doing showers all day. It's a group home with a residential environment. There are activities, a hair stylist, therapy dogs and assistance when you need it. You can press a button next to your bed and within a couple of minutes someone will be there."

The new home in Crown Point will be a replica of the one in Lowell, recycling the same architect's design, McCracken said.

"We're building the same thing with 16 bedrooms and private bathrooms," he said. "People want to stay close to their families They don't want to be secluded. It's a community. There's a quiet lake next to us. It's a beautiful quiet area."

The senior living housing near the Southlake YMCA is expected to be open by February.

For more information, visit twohearts.care.