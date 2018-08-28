CROWN POINT — A sneak peek at the new Southlake YMCA shows the building featuring an outdoor pool, concession stand, pool house, slides and dozens of other amenities inside and outside, is on track to be completed and open as scheduled in the spring.
Envision being in that massive brick building, featuring dozens of windows bringing the outside indoors. Imagine being on the second floor and jogging or walking on the treadmill and looking outside at the beautiful landscaping and scenery below. Take the elevator downstairs and sit in front of the fireplace and relax before heading home or stop in the restaurant and grab a bite to eat.
There is something for everyone at the new Y, and it's all about family. It's about making sure that families are connected and participating in activities they enjoy.
The Y's interim director Dennis Schoenbeck and Brien Delich, senior project manager for Tonn and Blank Construction LLC, along with several others, gave a tour of the facility Monday.
Schoenbeck said the $35 million, 9-acre expansion project for the Southlake Family YMCA, at the corner of Court Street and Burrell Drive, will be renamed the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA. The White family's gift of $21 million kick-started the project.
Schoenbeck said there will be picnic tables outside and families will be able to rent it for birthday parties.
"There is a diving wall, there will be climbing walls and the pool will gradually get deeper and people will be able to dive into it," he said. "There also will be two indoor pools.
"There is no way we would have been able to do this expansion without the donation from the White family and the White Foundation. We had originally been thinking about an expansion, much smaller than this, but when the larger gift came through and it made it possible to do a destination, something much more significant."
"There is a lot of bright light throughout the building," he said as he led the tour.
"There will be a padded floor with a railing around it for the running track and there will be a bridge attaching it to the gym in the other building. That means there will be six laps per mile which is a lot of running area."
He pointed downstairs to the area where a steam room and sauna would be located. Another opening on the second floor led to an area where outdoor classes for things like yoga or spinning will take place. Schoenbeck said there also will be a large childcare facility in the new building.
Once the building is complete, the older building will be renovated with a $1.5 million upgrade. The two buildings will be connected and the swimming pool in the older building will be eliminated. That area will be converted to a gymnastics center. The existing building also will feature a large community meeting room.
The existing Y opened in October 1997 with 26,987 square feet. In 2003, an expansion increased the square footage to 39,687. The new building adds about 80,000 square feet to the facility.