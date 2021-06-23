 Skip to main content
New STEM lab coming to Immanuel Lutheran School
urgent

New STEM lab coming to Immanuel Lutheran School

New STEM lab coming to Immanuel Lutheran School

Pictured from left to right are Larson-Danielson Construction Architect Robin Witte, Pastor Andrew Fields, Principal Josh Bachman, Dr. Lauren Cerullo and Dr. Mohamed Farhat.

 Provided

VALPARAISO —  Immanuel Lutheran School is renovating its current science lab and computer lab spaces into one all-encompassing STEM lab.

The work is made possible by a donation from the Farhat Family Foundation and other donors.

The project will begin this summer and be finished in time for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, occupations in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) will grow at a pace more than double all other occupations during this decade.

"Immanuel’s academic instruction in these areas has always been strong. A few examples: ILS students regularly place first in the Valparaiso University middle school math contest; access to robotics equipment (Lego and Vex) and programming have been available for decades. Over the last three years, 45% of ILS graduates have earned high school biology credit before finishing eighth grade,” said Principal Josh Bachman.

To ensure these levels of achievement are maintained and even grow, Immanuel is renovating the current science lab and computer lab spaces into one all-encompassing STEM lab. Demolition and construction are expected to take place during the 10-week summer recess from school. With financial support from the Farhat Family Foundation and other donors, Immanuel’s cutting-edge and contemporary STEM lab will be adaptable to host robotics, coding, individual, group and whole class work.

Ultimately, this new space will prepare ILS students to meet the demands of the digital world for decades to come. 

