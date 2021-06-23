New STEM lab coming to Immanuel Lutheran School

VALPARAISO — Immanuel Lutheran School is renovating its current science lab and computer lab spaces into one all-encompassing STEM lab.

The work is made possible by a donation from the Farhat Family Foundation and other donors.

The project will begin this summer and be finished in time for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, occupations in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) will grow at a pace more than double all other occupations during this decade.

"Immanuel’s academic instruction in these areas has always been strong. A few examples: ILS students regularly place first in the Valparaiso University middle school math contest; access to robotics equipment (Lego and Vex) and programming have been available for decades. Over the last three years, 45% of ILS graduates have earned high school biology credit before finishing eighth grade,” said Principal Josh Bachman.