New study focuses on economic recovery, resiliency

A new report commissioned by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is intended to lay the groundwork for quick recovery from economic shocks and a greater resiliency to avoid their impact in the first place.

The "Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan" was undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Region's federal designation as an Economic Development District. The pandemic made available funding through the CARES Act; the district designation enabled NIRPC to receive a grant that, in part, funded the study led by the Austin, Texas-based firm TIP Strategies.

The 27-page document considers Northwest Indiana's economic context, which includes the challenges of relatively slow population growth in recent decades, low educational attainment and lagging personal incomes. It also notes a high proportion of workers in occupations that are highly at risk, in terms of personal health and earnings, in the event of major disruptions like a pandemic.

Roundtable discussions with business and civic leaders suggest that infrastructure improvements, both traditional and more recent, such as broadband service; training and education at a level and in alignment with the Region's strengths; and economic diversification and business vitality can help the area minimize and recover from economic disruption.

The plan is intended to yield "specific strategies and action items" to be undertaken.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration awarded $400,000 for use on the economic resiliency plan as well as to fund staff to provide technical assistance to local communities in recovery, and more generally to help "Northwest Indiana continue to be a talent attracter in the Chicago regional economy," according to the EDA's announcement of the grants in 2020. The CARES Act also allocated $583,000 for a revolving-loan fund administered by NIRPC.

More information is available at nirpc.org.

The plan was presented Thursday at NIRPC's meeting, where the full commission was scheduled to approve the 2023 budget, among several actions. Chronic absenteeism among many NIRPC members, who are elected officials from municipalities and Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, often leads to lack of a quorum. On Thursday, that prevented a vote on those matters.