New Taft Middle School approved for zoning in Winfield

Stiener said the town and school district agree on the substantial terms laid out in the agreement, but are tightening up some aspects of the contract, which he expects will be done by the end of the week.

When it comes to moving dirt on the site, Stiener said the town has to check with its engineers before work can begin.

"They need to move dirt soon, so that is the goal," Stiener said, noting work could begin as soon as Thursday, so long as the development agreement is done.

Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said he was pleased with the unanimous vote to approve the new middle school.

"We look forward to starting as soon as possible," Terrill said.

Slated to open in 2023, the new Taft at 12408 Gibson St. sits on 98.25 acres — a parcel about four times larger than the middle school’s current location at 1000 S. Main St., which is 25 acres, according to Lake County's geographic information system.