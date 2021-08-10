New Taft Middle School approved for zoning in Winfield

WINFIELD — Dirt could begin moving as soon as this week for a new Robert A. Taft Middle School.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Winfield Town Council, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, moved to rezone the future site of the new Crown Point Community School Corp. middle school from agriculture to planned development mixed (PDM).
The vote certifies a favorable recommendation for the rezoning given by the Winfield Plan Commission during its recent meeting.
The approval comes after plans for the school were deferred twice by the commission — once for further engineering review, and again after the school district and town couldn't reach an agreement on additional financial commitments for the project.
Town Council President Gerald Stiener said Tuesday the approval is contingent upon the town and school district finalizing the development agreement, which the parties are "inches away from."
Stiener said the town and school district agree on the substantial terms laid out in the agreement, but are tightening up some aspects of the contract, which he expects will be done by the end of the week.
When it comes to moving dirt on the site, Stiener said the town has to check with its engineers before work can begin.
"They need to move dirt soon, so that is the goal," Stiener said, noting work could begin as soon as Thursday, so long as the development agreement is done.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said he was pleased with the unanimous vote to approve the new middle school.
"We look forward to starting as soon as possible," Terrill said.
Slated to open in 2023, the new Taft at 12408 Gibson St. sits on 98.25 acres — a parcel about four times larger than the middle school’s current location at 1000 S. Main St., which is 25 acres, according to Lake County's geographic information system.
The school district announced plans to build the new, $77.35 million Taft Middle School in February, which is a part of expansion projects planned by the school district that could cost as much as $214.5 million.
Taft Middle School was originally built in 1954 as a seven-classroom Center Township Elementary School. The building has since undergone seven additions and three major renovations, according to a previous Times report.
The new school will serve 1,400 students, about 300 more than the current Taft serves, Terrill said previously.
The school district also is committing $3.65 million toward a lift station, which is used to move wastewater, and road improvements for the project.
Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar previously said the school corporation also is responsible for completing road improvements to its frontage, as well as paying the town back if any easements or right of way are needed to complete road improvements undertaken by the town for the development.