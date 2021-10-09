New TIF districts coming to Porter County

Currently, the property generates taxes of $2,318. Fully built out in 25 years, it would bring a projected $832,160 in taxes, he said.

Industrial park boost?

The property owner has tried to make a go of an industrial park there in the past, but lenders have rejected the idea. With the prospect of a TIF, lenders are now attentive, Summers told the Redevelopment Commission at a previous meeting.

“South Haven is the largest unincorporated area in Indiana,” Summers said, and has a high poverty rate.

The Cherokee Trail project generates $2,654 in taxes currently. Fully built out, it would generate $165,140, he said.

TIF districts are complicated financial instruments. School referendums allow districts to capture some of the increase in taxes that would ordinarily go to the Redevelopment Commission for infrastructure work. When the TIF expires, the Redevelopment Commission loses that revenue stream and other local taxing districts feast on the bounty.

The County Council can grant tax abatements for projects inside the TIF, the same as for projects elsewhere, Summers said.