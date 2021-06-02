New trail will connect veterans memorials

HEBRON — A 10.5-mile Veterans Memorial Trail is being built between Hebron and Crown Point, supplementing the Veterans Memorial Parkway used by motorists.
In Hebron, a memorial to veterans who served in the Middle East for the last half century will be built. A committee is planning to examine the preliminary plan by consultant Abonmarche to see whether to whittle the $616,000 estimated cost or otherwise refine it, Veterans Memorial Parkway Commission member Don Ensign said.
“We’ve been involved in the Middle East in one way, shape or form for 50 years or better,” he said. Until he began work on this memorial, Ensign didn’t realize the United States had been involved in so many different areas in the Middle East.
The commission has the name of 27 American men and women from throughout Northwest Indiana who died in service to their country while stationed in Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan.
Memorials for World War I, World War II and the Holocaust are planned for a site on 113th Street in Crown Point, near the Crown Point Sportsplex. An architectural design group out of Israel is designing it, Ensign said. The commission still needs to figure out the cost, what might have to be cut out and what needs to be done to start fundraising.
Already built are the Vietnam War memorial at Stoney Run County Park and the Korean War memorial at U.S. 231 at 145th Avenue between Leroy and Hebron.
The Porter County Board of Commissioners donated $4,700 toward the Middle East war memorial in response to a fundraising request by Ensign and the commission. The other six counties in Northwest Indiana, whose veterans are being honored at the Hebron site, already are being asked to contribute toward engineering costs based on their share of the area’s population, Ensign said.
Those counties are Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski. The least populated counties are being asked to pay just $500.
A second round of letters will go out soon. Ensign said he would be glad to appear in person before those counties’ commissioners to talk more about the Middle East Veterans Memorial and the trail.
The first mile of the Veterans Memorial Trail has already been built. Hebron got a Next Level Trails grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation last year to help build it.
NIPSCO awarded a $5,000 environmental grant that will be used to build a picnic shelter as well as signage and striping, Ensign said. He hopes other corporations will contribute to the cost of building the memorials and trail.
Individuals will be able to buy a memorial brick to be included in the Northwest Indiana Middle East Veterans Memorial, and other sponsorship opportunities will be available as well.
Hebron’s stretch of the trail will go to County Line Road following the route of a former railroad. The Lake County Parks Department is working on plans for the trail in unincorporated parts of the county, including a pedestrian bridge over Broadway, Ensign said.
Eventually, a 7-mile horse trail could parallel the pedestrian and bicycle trail, with links to nearby stables.
The new memorials will join the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Stoney Run County Park, the first to be built, and the Lake County Korean Veterans Memorial just north of U.S. 231 in Leroy.
