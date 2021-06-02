New trail will connect veterans memorials

HEBRON — A 10.5-mile Veterans Memorial Trail is being built between Hebron and Crown Point, supplementing the Veterans Memorial Parkway used by motorists.

In Hebron, a memorial to veterans who served in the Middle East for the last half century will be built. A committee is planning to examine the preliminary plan by consultant Abonmarche to see whether to whittle the $616,000 estimated cost or otherwise refine it, Veterans Memorial Parkway Commission member Don Ensign said.

“We’ve been involved in the Middle East in one way, shape or form for 50 years or better,” he said. Until he began work on this memorial, Ensign didn’t realize the United States had been involved in so many different areas in the Middle East.

The commission has the name of 27 American men and women from throughout Northwest Indiana who died in service to their country while stationed in Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

Memorials for World War I, World War II and the Holocaust are planned for a site on 113th Street in Crown Point, near the Crown Point Sportsplex. An architectural design group out of Israel is designing it, Ensign said. The commission still needs to figure out the cost, what might have to be cut out and what needs to be done to start fundraising.