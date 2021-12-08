New trial denied in investment scam

HAMMOND — A federal judge has denied a new trial for an Indianapolis man accused of swindling dozens of area families in an investment scam.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled Wednesday there was ample evidence during a five day trial in late October proving George R. McKown defrauded investors of millions in life savings.

McKown, 67, claimed in recent court motions the jury’s guilty verdict should be tossed out because it was nothing more than speculation based on government accusations, not hard proof.

But the judge, who presided over the trial earlier this fall, disagreed.

Simon cited just one example of McKown’s many victims from the evidence the prosecution used to win McKown’s fraud conviction.

It involves 91-year-old Mark Griffith, who met McKown in August 2008 and gave him a half million dollars on guarantees that money would earn 8% returns and Griffith could have all his money back any time he asked for it.

“This was all false,” the judge said.

When Mark Griffith died three years later, his son, David, attempted to recover the investment, but McKown repeatedly rebuffed him.