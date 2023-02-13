VALPARAISO — A new Valparaiso Fire Department truck company became operational last Saturday. Three minutes later, it responded to an emergency.

The ladder truck crew went to a downtown business to investigate a gas service issue.

The 110-foot Spartan ladder truck, a 2020 model, was dedicated in December 2021.

“We’ve had this for a year, but the significant part is, we’ve added a truck company to our operations,” Division Chief and Public Information Officer Robert Schulte said.

The crew is based at Station 1 on Indiana Avenue.

The fire department is up to 75 firefighters, with up to 23 on each shift.

“This allows us to specialize more in our jobs,” Schulte said. The ladder truck crew has a lot of tasks to accomplish to stabilize an incident. They specialize in ventilation and forcible entry.

The ladder truck company will go all over the city whenever it’s needed. The truck includes specialized equipment like lifting struts and specialty air bags to help protect firefighters while extricating people from a vehicle crash.

Schulte said putting a ladder truck company into place was one of the main things identified to help improve the city’s ISO rating for fire protection to Class 1, the best possible for Valparaiso. “A lot of things factor in there, but this was one of the main things we had.”

A better ISO rating for fire protection can lower insurance premiums.

Valparaiso Fire Department operates in unincorporated Center Township as well as city limits as part of a fire territory. That has helped the department standardize and modernize its fleet. The oldest rescue vehicle is a 2016 model, Schulte said.

Fire engines have 12-year life expectancy, while rescue and command vehicles are expected to last 10 years. The department is getting ready to order a new engine and two new rescues for delivery in two years.

“We normally don’t buy a demo model,” Schulte said. A committee that includes firefighters makes the decisions on how cabinets are laid out and other details. “As command staff, we’re not riding in the engines.”

The vehicles are ordered according to those specifications so engines have twins. The standardization helps firefighters respond quicker.