 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Whiting fire chief sworn in
urgent

New Whiting fire chief sworn in

{{featured_button_text}}
whitingfire.jpg

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar, right, shakes the hand of Dave Cunningham, who was sworn in as the city's new fire chief on Tuesday. 

 Provided

WHITING — The city has a new fire chief. 

Dave Cunningham, a lifelong resident and Clark High School graduate, was officially sworn in as fire chief Tuesday morning, according to a city of Whiting news release. 

“I’m looking forward to serving as chief of the Whiting Fire Department,” Cunningham said. “We have a talented team of both new and experienced firefighters who are proud to serve the community and keep our residents safe.”

Mayor Steve Spebar said he was excited to introduce Cunningham as the new chief. 

After graduating from Clark High School, Cunningham continued his education at Worsham College of Mortuary Science, where he earned his Mortuary Science degree. He has been a licensed funeral director in the Indiana since 1988.

Cunningham began his longtime career with the Whiting Fire Department in March 1991 as a probationary firefighter. Since then, Cunningham has climbed the ranks from engineer and lieutenant to captain for the last eight consecutive years.

He has been married to his wife, Paula Cunningham, for 29 years. Their son, Thomas Cunningham, is 19, and attends Holy Cross College at Notre Dame. He’s currently studying business and is a member of the Notre Dame Men’s Rugby Team.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts