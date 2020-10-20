New Whiting fire chief sworn in

WHITING — The city has a new fire chief.
Dave Cunningham, a lifelong resident and Clark High School graduate, was officially sworn in as fire chief Tuesday morning, according to a city of Whiting news release.
“I’m looking forward to serving as chief of the Whiting Fire Department,” Cunningham said. “We have a talented team of both new and experienced firefighters who are proud to serve the community and keep our residents safe.”
Mayor Steve Spebar said he was excited to introduce Cunningham as the new chief.
After graduating from Clark High School, Cunningham continued his education at Worsham College of Mortuary Science, where he earned his Mortuary Science degree. He has been a licensed funeral director in the Indiana since 1988.
Cunningham began his longtime career with the Whiting Fire Department in March 1991 as a probationary firefighter. Since then, Cunningham has climbed the ranks from engineer and lieutenant to captain for the last eight consecutive years.
He has been married to his wife, Paula Cunningham, for 29 years. Their son, Thomas Cunningham, is 19, and attends Holy Cross College at Notre Dame. He’s currently studying business and is a member of the Notre Dame Men’s Rugby Team.
