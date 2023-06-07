WHITING – People lined up down the street to get a taste of the new White Castle restaurant in Whiting that replaced the now-razed 88-year-old castle-shaped landmark next door.

The white-porcelain White Castle with turrets, the oldest still operating with the original design in Chicagoland, was razed in March and replaced with a new White Castle that's twice as big.

The Columbus, Ohio-based burger chain invested more than $2 million in the 2,997-square-foot restaurant at 1879 Indianapolis Blvd. with a robot that makes French fires and a drive-thru lane that's powered by artificial intelligence.

"We're proud of the commitment by White Castle," Whiting Mayor Steven Spebar said. "They've done a beautiful job. It's a beautiful new facility and beautiful addition to Whiting. There's much more interior space and more grills and updated bathrooms. It's just a wonderful facility. It's going to be a benchmark of our community for years to come."

The original restaurant at Indianapolis Boulevard and 119th Street was built in 1935 and expanded in 1956. It was torn down and replaced with a plaza with a historic plaque.

"They've done a beautiful job with the plaza. It's already being enjoyed by residents," Spebar said. "It's another nice feature for the downtown. There was some sadness about the original building coming down but once people saw the plaza there was a bit of a different attitude and people saw the plaza as a place to come and enjoy."

South Sider Jake Austen often went by the old White Castle, such as when taking his kids to the Mascot Hall of Fame. He said it was a shame it was torn down but it looked like employees had much more elbow room in the kitchen now.

"It's delicious. It's really lovely," he said. "I'm currently training for the marathon and try to run to a White Castle. I use different White Castles as benchmarks, such as 5 miles to my house or 3 miles to my house. This one is 10 miles to my house. I'm not ready to do that but came this morning and did a 5-mile run around Whiting and then got breakfast. It was a really nice morning and I appreciate them being here."

Ed Markovich has lived in Whiting for 72 years and has been coming to White Castle that long.

"I remember when sliders were five for 25 cents when they had coupons in the paper," he said. "I've been here the whole time when it was one of the original stores they had here. I'm glad they came back and reopened. It's a staple here. A lot of people come here from Chicago."

He'd go after church every so often, grabbing a breakfast combo. It was almost always open, serving customers around the clock.

"I think they're only closed on Christmas. They have to give workers some time off," he said.

He appreciates that it has more space how.

"It'll be a hangout," he said. "They have TVs now like everybody else. You have to get with the times."

Rebecca Serafin lives right across the street and has been walking there on foot for 35 years.

"My husband was born and raised in Whiting. I'm a White Castle neighbor," she said. "I'm too close to drive. I'll miss the old place nostalgia-wise because I'll remember my father-in-law and his old buddies all having coffee on the corner, all the old timers in Whiting. That's a fond memory I'll always have. But it was an old building."

Retired steelworker Jessie Raynoso had been coming there for decades and was impressed with the new place. He ordered sliders, breakfast sandwiches and fries when it opened Wednesday morning.

"It's beautiful," he said. "It's bigger than it was. I hope it stays a long time. I hope they get a good business."