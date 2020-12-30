New Year's Eve plans move forward despite pandemic

Cost is $8 per person and those kids age 1 and under are free, according to Janet Tipold, education manager.

Each year Bellaboo's holds an early New Year's Eve celebration for the younger set.

"We're still calling it Bellabration. In all reality we're saying goodbye to 2020," Tipold said.

This year there will be no gathering, like in previous years, so families can spread out and be safe.

"But there is an opportunity for families to get together and enjoy New Year's and be safe," Tipold said.

The venue will also be open on New Year's Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tipold said.

In addition to the indoor play center there is also a newly opened outdoor venue where families can go to, weather permitting.

The new area includes a pirate ship, fun slides and a teeter totter.

For more information, call 219-963-1030 or go to the lakecountyparks.com web site.

Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, is offering ice skating at the plaza through Jan. 31.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. during the holiday season.