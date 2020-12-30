New Year's Eve plans move forward despite pandemic

Pandemic aside, families in Northwest Indiana wanting to say goodbye to 2020 can still find plenty of safe and fun places to party hearty this New Year's Eve.
And many of the events are free, including the Festival of Holiday Lights at Washington Park in Michigan City, the town of Highland fireworks display, the Pierogi Drop in Whiting and the Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.
Families can also travel to Fair Oaks Farms to dine at the Farmhouse Restaurant, enjoy the holiday lights and snack on s'mores and hot chocolate.
And the Lake County Parks Department also offers a number of activities for families including ice skating at Deep River Waterpark in Merrillville and educational playtime events at Bellaboo's in Lake Station.
The Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso, has been extended through Jan. 3, according to Taylor Bundren, public relations coordinator for the Porter County Parks Department.
"This is the last event of the year," Bundren said.
Hours on New Year's Eve and through Jan. 3 are 4:30-10 p.m., but participants are encouraged to drive through anytime and even drive through more than once if they like, Bundren said.
"We're excited to do this because it's been a tradition for quite a few years," Bundren said.
Normally the parks department hosts a festival right before Thanksgiving that kicks off the holiday, but that wasn't possible this year due to the pandemic, Bundren said.
The event is free, but there is a donation box if participants wish to donate to help defray costs.
For more information, call 219-465-3586 or go to portercountyparks.org/winterlights.
The Festival of Holiday Lights at Washington Park, 115 Lakeshore Drive, Michigan City, is also a free event.
Hours are 4:30-11 p.m. Dec. 31 and the display continues through Jan. 3 spokesperson Melissa Moore said.
The event is touted as the largest free drive-through light exhibit in the Midwest, boasting more than five million individual lights, nearly 30 acres of decorations, 40 displays and two miles of extension cords.
For more information call 219-873-1506 or go to emichigancity.com.
The Town of Highland will have a free fireworks display this year behind Highland High School, 9135 Erie St., Highland, at midnight on New Year's Eve, according to recreational supervisor Alyce VanDrunen.
Families are encouraged to come to the event, park and stay in their cars to watch the fireworks.
In previous years, prior to COVID-19, the event was generally held in town square and hot chocolate was served, VanDrunen said.
For more information, please call 219-838-0114 or visit www.highlandparks.org
The famous Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop will be happening at midnight New Year's Eve at the corner of Atchison and 119th streets, although without the traditional after-party at the Knights of Columbus.
Music starts at 8 p.m. in downtown Whiting. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/PierogiDrop for more information.
The 2021 Pierogi Drop will still include the New Year's theme music, a giant countdown clock and a spectacular fireworks show.
The 10-foot illuminated pierogi will be on-site and suspended in mid-air for all to see, according to the Pierogi Drop website.
Fair Oaks Farms Holiday Lights 2020, 856 N. 600 East, Fair Oaks, continues through Jan. 10 from 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person.
Participants are asked to dress for the weather since the experience takes place outdoors.
Other events include a walking trail, kiosk selling s'more kits and hot chocolate and dining in igloos.
For more information, call 877-536-1194 or go to fofarms.com
Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center, 2800 Colorado St., Lake Station, will also be open for families on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Cost is $8 per person and those kids age 1 and under are free, according to Janet Tipold, education manager.
Each year Bellaboo's holds an early New Year's Eve celebration for the younger set.
"We're still calling it Bellabration. In all reality we're saying goodbye to 2020," Tipold said.
This year there will be no gathering, like in previous years, so families can spread out and be safe.
"But there is an opportunity for families to get together and enjoy New Year's and be safe," Tipold said.
The venue will also be open on New Year's Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tipold said.
In addition to the indoor play center there is also a newly opened outdoor venue where families can go to, weather permitting.
The new area includes a pirate ship, fun slides and a teeter totter.
For more information, call 219-963-1030 or go to the lakecountyparks.com web site.
Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, Merrillville, is offering ice skating at the plaza through Jan. 31.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. during the holiday season.
Admission for the 14,500-square-foot ice plaza must be purchased in advance with many days, including New Year's Eve, already sold out.
Masks are required.
For more information, and to purchase tickets call 219-947-7850 or go to the lakecountyparks.com web site.