New zoo review helps big cats exhibit expand

MICHIGAN CITY — Despite sticker shock when bids came in, Washington Park Zoo’s big cats exhibit is likely to be renovated all at once after all.

The project is being carefully scrutinized to see where costs can be pared, and additional money is being scraped together.

That's important because the zoo could lose some of its animals if the exhibit isn't expanded, Planning Director Skyler York said. New federal guidelines require more space for the animals.

The zoo has four large cats, lions and tigers.

The city Redevelopment Commission approved kicking in an additional $100,000 for the project cost, bringing that group’s tithe to $350,000.

The Park Board is also seeking City Council approval to divert $172,000 in concession funds from North Pointe Pavilion that had been earmarked for future projects. “Because this project is urgent, we feel it’s necessary to use them right now,” Assistant Superintendent Shannon Eason said.

Some of the other funding sources include $300,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act revenue, $300,000 in riverboat funds, $12,300 from a Zoological Society fundraiser and a $44,500 gift.

“It’s been a scramble to accumulate the amount of money needed for this project,” Park Board President Phil Latchford told the Redevelopment Commission.

The low bid was $1.67 million, nearly twice what the Park Board had budgeted for the project.

Eason said the parks staff and consultant Haas & Associates have been working with Holladay Construction Group to pare the project.

Redevelopment Commission attorney Alan Sirinek said it’s easy to see this project qualifies as economic development.

“From our perspective it’s a very, very worthwhile project,” Redevelopment Commission President Chris Chatfield said. The zoo continues to see increases in both attendees and new memberships.

Redevelopment Commission member Kathy Dennis thanked the parks department for keeping the commission’s contribution so low. Latchford said Eason “certainly pulled some rabbits out of the hat to get this done.” Eason deserves the credit, he said.

There are too many moving parts in the project now to predict exactly when construction will begin, Eason said. “It’s going to be difficult with the supply chain problems and getting materials.”

Her best guess is a late summer start.

Park Board member Diane Sperling asked how people can donate to the project. The zoo staff will work on that. “There’s not a lot of cities that have zones, especially not like ours,” Sperling said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.