{{featured_button_text}}
Babies to get Baby Yoda-inspired caps at Franciscan hospitals

Baby Yoda is the breakout star of "The Mandalorian." Babies at Franciscan hospitals in Northwest Indiana will get hand-knit caps inspired by Baby Yoda tomorrow. 

 Disney

It feels like it was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away before Baby Yoda infiltrated every screen and overloaded every social media platform with his little green space baby cuteness.

The Baby Yoda character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian" has been the breakout star of 2019 and the inspiration for many memes that have spread around the internet faster than it took the Millennium Falcon to complete the Kessel Run.

The cute baby version of Luke Skywalker's future mentor, one of the most syntactically unique Jedis to ever wield a lightsaber, and the light side of the Force inspired an act of generosity from a local knitter that will benefit babies throughout Northwest Indiana. Franciscan Health will provide newborns with hand-knit caps inspired by Baby Yoda at its hospitals in Michigan City, Crown Point and Hammond Thursday.

"The Force is strong in our Family Birth Centers," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "The Yoda caps are created by Erin Ollis of Crown Point, a domestic goddess who loves to create art, crafts and paintings, while taming her three children, British husband and three huge dogs. She has spent this Christmas season flashing her knitting needles. Her favorite childhood movie was Star Wars and she is grateful to the Crafty Grannies of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point for donating some of the yarn for this project."

In anticipation of the Friday theatrical release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Franciscan Health's marketing team came up with the idea as a fun way to celebrate babies born at its hospitals' Family Birth Centers.

"This seemed like the perfect opportunity because ‘Star Wars’ appeals to all age groups, from adults who watched the original movies to children who are enjoying the new series," Service Line Marketing Director Rebecca Grove said.

Franciscan plans to drop precious photos of babies in their Baby Yoda caps for public consumption Thursday afternoon, so patience you must have, young padawans.

Gallery: May the fourth be with you

Check out these Star Wars moments in the Region.

1 of 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.