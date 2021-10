Newest Crown Point police hire puts force at its largest

CROWN POINT — The city welcomed its newest police officer Friday as Mayor David D.F. Uran swore in Matthew J. Adams to open the Board of Works meeting.

According to Police Chief Pete Land, the bearer of badge No. 116 brings the total number of local officers to 49, the largest number of officers in department history.

Adams is a 2017 graduate of Lake Central High School. He attended Indiana University in Bloomington, majoring in criminal justice. While at IU, he successfully completed the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, graduating with academic honors. He served as an IU police officer for two years, earning his bachelor’s degree in 2021.

An Eagle Scout, Adams is a certified diver and member of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Upon completion of his field training program, Adams will be assigned to the patrol division.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out,” Adams said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the city of Crown Point.”

In a related matter, the Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police and Hometown Heroes effort presented Uran a framed certificate for his continued support of their activities.