CHESTERTON — The renovated pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park has been a long time coming, but seven years and more than $5 million later, it’s opening to the public soon.

The pavilion’s general store is already open, selling snacks, soft drinks, phone chargers, beach towels and more to beachgoers. The Dari Dip is also open, selling ice cream and other treats.

The renovated pavilion will offer a cafe on the first floor, an event space for 175 people on the second floor and a rooftop bar and grill for up to 150 people.

Tom Collins Jr., of Pavilion Partners, said he expects the restaurant and bar will open July 15. Another 60 employees are needed to join the 25 already hired. The event space is expected to open July 1.

Some finishing details remain, but the extensive renovation is substantially complete.

‘It was a shell’

“The facility was worse than I imagined” when he went inside to survey what needed to be done, Collins said. “It was a shell.”

A 1973 renovation of the pavilion removed windows and replaced them with bricks. The building fell into decades of decline. “For most of my lifetime, it was a storage shed with some toilets,” said Chuck Williams, of Pavilion Partners. Besides the restrooms, the building was primarily used for storing sawhorses and pylons.

“It was basically gutted,” Williams said. “There wasn’t even a floor in half of the first floor.”

The roof had been penetrated in about 50 places, Williams said. His vision called for a rooftop bar and grill, so that required more than just fixing the roof. It had to be reinforced with steel beams, rebar and additional concrete to make it strong enough to hold the customers expected to go on the roof for a few drinks and a million-dollar view of Lake Michigan and the beach.

The entire building had to be tuckpointed. The exterior lights were originally gas but had been converted to electric decades ago. The flickering bulbs in there now are a tribute to the original gas flames. Four of the lights are replacements, but the rest are original.

“I was very hesitant and reluctant in the beginning,” Collins said.

Restrooms had been torn out before he got involved, so the first order of business was to erect a $659,000 structure to provide restrooms, showers and changing rooms for beachgoers.

When it was built

The pavilion dates back to 1930, just five years after Indiana Dunes State Park opened to the public.

“There’s really a lot of history here,” Williams said. “When this building was built, there was no Chicago skyline.” From the rooftop, the skyline was easily visible Thursday afternoon.

The building has essentially the same layout today as it did in the 1930s, Williams said, with restaurants on the second and third floors. A notable exception is that two areas on the roof once held sleeping quarters for lifeguards, he said.

The original restrooms in the building were removed to make room for more seating in the cafe.

The marquee added to the south side of the building is identical to the one that had been there when the building opened. The former owner of Landmark Signs followed the original design to make a duplicate.

Collins said a surprise he found during the renovation was very small remnants of original hand paintings on the ceiling, which have been replicated on sound panels.

Beginning the renovation

Williams said he was on a family vacation in Hawaii in 2009, sitting in a building on the beach that reminded him of the state park pavilion. At the same time, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was trying to figure out how to come up with the money to renovate the pavilion.

Williams showed his idea to Dan Bortner, then director of the state parks and now the DNR commissioner, and then to Rob Carter, who was DNR commissioner at the time.

About two years later, the DNR issued a request for proposals for the renovation.

Pavilion Partners won, with a costly plan for an extensive renovation and restoring lakeside dining to the pavilion.

Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, said a 2005 destination audit done for the agency suggested the iconic pavilion be developed into a bigger tourism destination.

“We just knew this was an iconic building. We knew we had to be doing more,” she said.

“It was underutilized,” Weimer said. The tourism agency had other projects higher on the to-do list, but the DNR was already working on it.

Parks across the country, including elsewhere in Indiana, partner with private companies to operate park facilities, she noted.

Weimer and Indiana Dunes Tourism became staunch supporters of Pavilion Partners’ plan to renovate and reopen the pavilion. So were Speros Batistatos and his Lake County agency, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, along with the Northwest Indiana Forum.

Controversial project

The project quickly became controversial. Environmentalist Jim Sweeney and Dunes Action, a group formed to oppose the project, tried to block it.

“One obstruction after another was thrown up by the people opposed,” state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said. “These two guys just kept hanging in there.”

“These two guys (Williams and Collins) were called some pretty horrible names,” Soliday said.

A major stumbling block was the desire for a liquor license for the restaurant. Sales of alcoholic beverages are a major factor in a restaurant’s profitability.

The Porter County Alcoholic Beverage Commission meeting on the issue was moved to the Porter County Expo Center because of the number of people expected to attend. The room was packed.

“People will drown,” opponents consistently testified. “Show me the data, and I’ll believe you,” Soliday said.

After the Porter County board voted 3-1 to deny the liquor license, state Reps. Tom Dermody and Greg Eberhart carried the legislation to allow a liquor license at the pavilion. “Without them, this place wouldn’t be here,” Soliday said. “It was just the triumph of common sense.”

“To have a building just sitting here deteriorating wasn’t serving anyone,” he said.

Another controversy was the Pavilion Partners proposal to build a separate structure east of the pavilion for a banquet facility. Dunes Action members vehemently opposed the proposal.

Williams said that was always a phase 2 plan. He and Collins are just focused now on the pavilion itself, he said, and not worrying at the possible future banquet facility.

Collins said some of the critics have seen the renovated building and been impressed enough that they offered to help assemble some of the furniture.

“I would like to thank Jim Sweeney and everyone at Dunes Action for holding us accountable,” Collins said.

A long time coming

The road to completion of the renovation has been a long one. DNR Commissioner Bortner put it in perspective.

Bortner told Tuesday of bringing his 10-year-old son to the pavilion at the start of the project so he could see what shape the building was in then. Bortner’s son couldn’t attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony but promised his dad he is looking to returning soon — along with his wife.

“Today, guests from all over the world come here to enjoy the special place here in the park,” he said.

After the ceremony, two women from Kentucky who were visiting the park went to the rooftop to admire the view. Kentucky’s parks don’t have anything like the Indiana Dunes State Park pavilion, they said.

Along the boardwalk on the north side of the pavilion is a railing that lists the names of Indiana’s governors throughout history.

Williams said he hopes the newly renovated pavilion, now 91 years old, will be around another 100 years.

