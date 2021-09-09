Newly unveiled Pullman National Monument hub of labor, industrial history

It's where industrialist George Pullman founded the Pullman Palace Car Co. that built sleeper cars and troop transport cars for the railroads, then the main way people traveled long distances across the country. His company also once built train cars in Hammond on 165th Street and Michigan City, where the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets are now.

Pullman built the neighborhood around the factory so his workers could walk to their jobs in what has been described as "America's first planned model industrial community" and "the perfect town," despite leaving a much more complicated legacy.

"We've all heard the story: Company owner George Pullman cut wages while maintaining high rents in the company town, squeezing workers until they could take no more," said Robert Reiter, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor and Industrial Union Council, AFL-CIO.

"The workers went on strike in 1894, paralyzing the national railway system only to have the strike crushed by the federal government," he said. "In an effort at reconciliation, President Grover Cleveland pushed through a holiday to recognize workers: Labor Day. But it's important to recognize our campaign to have a Labor Day not only here in Chicago but across the world had been going on for 20 or 30 years."