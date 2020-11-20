News briefs

Chesterton police
charge man who
fled with resisting
CHESTERTON — In the wake of reports of vehicle break-ins, police said they had to chase down a 37-year-old local man found wandering late at night with another person.
Jonathan Hamilton faces a felony count of possessing a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Chesterton police said. He also had an active warrant for auto theft, theft and driving with a suspended license.
An officer said she was patrolling shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when she saw two men walking about 20 feet apart in the heavy rain and wind in the area of Second Street and James Court.
The vehicle break-ins had been reported earlier in the day off Fifth Street, police said.
When the officers attempted to stop the men, they reportedly fled. Officers nabbed one of the men, who turned out to be Hamilton, near Bailly Elementary School, police said.
The second man was not located.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Gary man missing
since Saturday last
seen on west side
GARY — Police are requesting the public's help with finding a man who has been reported missing since last week.
Tyler Johnson, 29, of Gary, has been missing since Saturday and was last seen on the city's west side, Gary police said.
Johnson is a white man with dark, short hair and a beard. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.
He may be wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and a gray flat cap.
Johnson drives a gray Chevy Equinox with an Indiana plate, number BVE579, police said.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209, or Detective Cpl. William Clouse at 219-881-1231.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Rep. Andrade offers
Thanksgiving turkeys
to Lake Co. residents
MUNSTER — State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, is seeking 50 families living in Indiana House District 12, which includes Munster, Highland, south Hammond, and north Griffith, who lack the resources for a happy Thanksgiving.
The newly elected lawmaker said he's partnered with local businesses to give away 50 turkeys to district residents in need, or anyone in Lake County if they can't afford a Thanksgiving turkey of their own.
"We're trying to just make it a little bit easier for somebody who is hurting right now due to the pandemic and financial crisis, that we could be able to bring a little joy to them during the holidays," Andrade said.
Turkey requests by individuals in need, or made on their behalf, must be submitted online at: andrade2020.com/thanksgiving.
— Dan Carden, The Times
