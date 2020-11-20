News briefs

Chesterton police

CHESTERTON — In the wake of reports of vehicle break-ins, police said they had to chase down a 37-year-old local man found wandering late at night with another person.

Jonathan Hamilton faces a felony count of possessing a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Chesterton police said. He also had an active warrant for auto theft, theft and driving with a suspended license.

An officer said she was patrolling shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when she saw two men walking about 20 feet apart in the heavy rain and wind in the area of Second Street and James Court.

The vehicle break-ins had been reported earlier in the day off Fifth Street, police said.

When the officers attempted to stop the men, they reportedly fled. Officers nabbed one of the men, who turned out to be Hamilton, near Bailly Elementary School, police said.

The second man was not located.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

